Plattsmouth athletes play baseball games

Jonas Bradney helped the Blue Devils with two hits and two runs batted in. Colton Rankin pocketed two RBI and one walk, Fitzpatrick tallied two hits and Drew Iverson and Clayton Mayfield each had one walk. Plattsmouth improved its season mark to 7-3.

Braden Suey led Fairbury with three hits and three RBI.

Plattsmouth 142 3 – 10 8 2

Fairbury 410 4 – 9 6 0

Plattsmouth Seniors 3, Fairbury 1

Hits were harder to come by for Plattsmouth and Fairbury in a Senior Legion pitching duel. Trent Elshire earned the pitching victory for Plattsmouth and Adam Eggert registered the save. They limited Fairbury to just one hit during the evening.

Elshire worked six innings for the Blue Devils and struck out six Jeffs. Eggert stepped in for the final inning and collected two strikeouts.

The teams remained scoreless until Fairbury used a RBI hit from Carson York to go up 1-0 in the fourth. Plattsmouth engineered the rest of the game’s offense. The Blue Devils scored twice in the fifth inning and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.