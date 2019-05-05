GRETNA – Plattsmouth track and field athletes focused their energy on flying past conference opponents Thursday at the league meet.
The Blue Devils competed in the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet at Gretna High School. Plattsmouth squared off with students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Gretna, Nebraska City, Norris and Waverly during the afternoon and evening.
The Plattsmouth girls captured fifth place with 41 points. PHS collected medals in eight events. Taylor Caba, Taylor Jones, Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba, Chloe Sabatka, Bella Chappell, Kennedy Miller and Rachel Widick all scored points for the Blue Devils.
Taylor Caba earned a league championship in the 3,200 meters and Meisinger placed second in the 800. Taylor Caba, Jones, Meisinger and Lyndsey Caba added a silver medal in the 3,200-meter relay.
Waverly ran away with the girls team title with 140 points. Elkhorn (108) and Gretna (90) finished second and third.
The Plattsmouth boys collected seventh place with 21.50 points. PHS produced medals in six events. Hunter Smith, Truett Giles, Brandt Colbert, Stockton Graham, Dylan Hinton, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Stacy Koile, Andrew Rathman, Dakota Minshall and Brock Headley all scored points for Plattsmouth.
Smith and Giles led the team’s day with medals in the pole vault. Smith claimed first place in the event and Giles posted a fourth-place finish.
Norris (129 points) defeated Waverly (127) in the boys team race. The Titans had to finish either first or second in the 1,600-meter relay in order to remain ahead of the Vikings. Norris captured second place in the day’s final event to win the league title.
Plattsmouth will resume its season May 9 in the District B-2 Meet at Platteview. Field events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Plattsmouth will compete against Auburn, Conestoga, Falls City, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Platteview, Ralston and Syracuse at the meet.
Girls Team Results
Waverly 140, Elkhorn 108, Gretna 90, Norris 57, Plattsmouth 41, Bennington 38, Nebraska City 30, Blair 23
Plattsmouth Results
400 – Chloe Sabatka 1:02.39 (4th)
800 – Jessica Meisinger 2:26.58 (2nd)
1,600 – Taylor Caba 5:44.31 (4th)
3,200 – Taylor Caba 12:10.59 (1st)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kennedy Miller, Rachel Widick, Bella Chappell, Jessica Meisinger) 54.22 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Chloe Sabatka, Jessica Meisinger, Bella Chappell, Taylor Jones) 4:19.94 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Taylor Caba, Taylor Jones, Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba) 10:21.10 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Chloe Sabatka 34-8 1/4 (4th)
Boys Team Results
Norris 129, Waverly 127, Gretna 115, Blair 64, Bennington 40, Elkhorn 24.50, Plattsmouth 21.50, Nebraska City 6
Plattsmouth Results
800 – Stockton Graham 2:05.33 (5th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Dylan Hinton, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Stacy Koile) 46.24 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Dakota Minshall, Brock Headley, Hunter Smith, Ian Witherell) 3:47.58 (6th)
High Jump – Andrew Rathman 5-10 (tied 5th)
Pole Vault – Hunter Smith 12-6 (1st), Truett Giles 11-2 (4th)
Triple Jump – Brandt Colbert 41-3 1/2 (5th)