Plattsmouth athletes post marks at Bennington Invite

BENNINGTON – Plattsmouth students squared off with opponents from a number of schools Friday at Bennington’s track and field complex.

The Blue Devils registered times, heights and distances at the Bennington Invite. The Plattsmouth girls placed eighth in team standings with 13 points and the PHS boys placed ninth with 26 points.

Mila Wehrbein and Krista Hardy claimed individual medals for the PHS girls. Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs and Lyndsey Caba added a third-place medal in the 3,200-meter relay.

Elijah Dix highlighted the day for the Plattsmouth boys with a championship in the 3,200 meters. He crossed the tape in first place in 10:32.02. Kevin Sohl, Hayden Coleman, Bryce Neuin and Caleb Adkins added individual medals in their events.

Justice Kahler, Aizyn Fulmer, Ethan Walker and Clyde Hinton medaled in the 400-meter relay, and Logan Wooten, Walker, Lincoln Bradney and Sohl added a medal in the 1,600-meter relay.

Girls Team Results

Elkhorn North 137, Bennington 116, Elkhorn 70, Omaha Skutt 54, South Sioux City 48, Bishop Neumann 37, Omaha Gross 19, Plattsmouth 13, Omaha Roncalli 12, DC West 11, Omaha Concordia 8, Omaha Mercy 1, Boys Town 1

Plattsmouth Results

100-meter hurdles – Mila Wehrbein 17.59 (5th)

High Jump – Krista Hardy 4-8 (tied 3rd)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, Lyndsey Caba) 10:39.90 (3rd)

Boys Team Results

Omaha Skutt 105.50, Elkhorn 67, Elkhorn North 63.5, Bishop Neumann 58, Boys Town 53, South Sioux City 40, Bennington 33, DC West 30, Plattsmouth 26, Omaha Roncalli 22, Elkhorn Mount Michael 21, Omaha Gross 8

Plattsmouth Results

1,600 – Elijah Dix 4:57.54 (4th)

3,200 – Elijah Dix 10:32.02 (1st)

300-meter hurdles – Kevin Sohl 45.30 (6th)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Justice Kahler, Aizyn Fulmer, Ethan Walker, Clyde Hinton) 45.91 (4th)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Logan Wooten, Ethan Walker, Lincoln Bradney, Kevin Sohl) 3:48.39 (6th)

Pole Vault – Hayden Coleman 10-8 (4th), Bryce Neuin 10-2 (6th)

Shot Put – Caleb Adkins 45-1 3/4 (6th)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.