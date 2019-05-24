OMAHA – Twelve Plattsmouth track and field athletes generated high-wattage efforts this past weekend during their state track and field events.
Chloe Sabatka, Jessica Meisinger, Taylor Caba, Lyndsey Caba, Hunter Smith, Truett Giles, C.J. Wiseman, Stockton Graham, Brandt Colbert, Randall Aguilar, Andrew Rathman and Brayden Zaliauskas competed in the Class B State Meet. Action took place May 17-18 at Omaha Burke Stadium.
The Plattsmouth girls placed 25th in team standings with nine points. The PHS boys tied for 37th place with zero points.
Sabatka, Meisinger, Taylor Caba and Lyndsey Caba all medaled in their events. They captured awards in the 1,600 meters, triple jump and 3,200-meter relay.
Smith secured a personal-best height of 13 feet in the pole vault. He became the first Plattsmouth boy to reach that mark in more than a decade.
Class B Girls Team Results
Syracuse 64, Platteview 61, Waverly 49, Lexington 42, Aurora 38.50, South Sioux City 30, York 29, Bishop Neumann 23, Arlington 23, Beatrice 21, Ogallala 21, Fort Calhoun 20, Wahoo 19, Bennington 19, Holdrege 18.50, West Point-Beemer 16, Conestoga 15, Boone Central/Newman Grove 14, Pierce 12.50, Hastings 12, Norris 12, Ashland-Greenwood 10, Cozad 10, Gothenburg 10, Plattsmouth 9, Ralston 9, Raymond Central 8, Chadron 7.50, Crete 6.50, Seward 5.50, Scottsbluff 5, Grand Island Northwest 5, Omaha Skutt 4, McCook 3, Mitchell 3, Adams Central 3, Wayne 1.50, Gering 1, O’Neill 1, Broken Bow 1, Sidney 0.50
Plattsmouth Results
400 preliminaries – Chloe Sabatka 1:03.68 (7th in heat, 22nd overall)
800 finals – Jessica Meisinger 2:28.985 (9th in section, 11th overall)
1,600 finals – Taylor Caba 5:30.623 (6th, state medal)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Chloe Sabatka, Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Taylor Caba) 10:17.1 (5th, state medal)
Triple Jump – Chloe Sabatka 34-6 3/4 (7th, state medal)
Class B Boys Team Results
Lexington 70, McCook 68, Minden 45, Bishop Neumann 43, Seward 43, Norris 41, Hastings 35, Crete 31, Fort Calhoun 26, Lincoln Christian 26, Waverly 21, Gothenburg 20, Omaha Skutt 18, Scottsbluff 18, Omaha Gross 16, Bennington 14, Sidney 14, Wahoo 10, York 10, Ralston 8, Ashland-Greenwood 8, Boys Town 8, Pierce 7, Auburn 7, Boone Central/Newman Grove 6, Beatrice 6, Syracuse 6, DC West 6, Gering 5, Elkhorn Mount Michael 5, Alliance 5, O’Neill 3.50, Broken Bow 3.50, South Sioux City 3, Falls City 3, Arlington 3, Holdrege 1, Platteview 1, Columbus Scotus 1
Plattsmouth Results
1,600 meters – Stockton Graham 4:35.82 (10th)
3,200 meters – C.J. Wiseman 11:27.44 (22nd)
Pole Vault – Hunter Smith 13-0 (tied 10th), Truett Giles no height (tied 18th)
High Jump – Randall Aguilar 5-10 (15th), Andrew Rathman no height (tied 17th)
Discus – Brayden Zaliauskas – 116-7 (18th)