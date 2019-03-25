MILLARD – Plattsmouth track and field athletes squared off against many larger schools Saturday during action at the Millard North Relays.
The Blue Devils competed against a host of Class A opponents during a meet that followed a relays-only format. The setup allowed many athletes to gain varsity experience during the day. It also gave coaches a chance to try different types of relay lineups.
The Plattsmouth girls medaled in five events at the meet. The Blue Devils won awards in the 400-meter relay, 800-meter relay, 1,600-meter relay and sprint medley relay. Chloe Sabatka added a fourth-place honor in the triple jump.
The PHS boys also captured medals in five events. The team finished in the top six spots in the 400-meter relay, 4x55 shuttle hurdle relay and 4x160 shuttle hurdle relay.
Hunter Smith claimed Plattsmouth’s lone championship with a first-place height of 11-0 in the pole vault. Dakota Minshall and Sam Montes both added medals in the pole vault and Kaleb Smith and Andrew Rathman medaled in the high jump.
Girls Team Results
Lincoln Southwest 163, Omaha Burke 96, Millard North 70, Millard South 45, Omaha Skutt 28, Omaha South 25, Plattsmouth 20, Omaha Mercy 14
Plattsmouth Results
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kennedy Miller, Chloe Sabatka, Bella Chappell, Jessica Meisinger) 53.42 (4th)
800-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jessica Meisinger, Bella Chappell, Rachel Widick) 1:54.68 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Chloe Sabatka, Taylor Caba, Rachel Widick, Lyndsey Caba) 4:35.85 (5th)
Sprint medley relay – Plattsmouth (Bella Chappell, Jessica Meisinger, Chloe Sabatka, Taylor Caba), 4:45.93 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Chloe Sabatka 33-1 (4th)
Boys Team Results
Lincoln Southwest 134, Millard North 76, Omaha Burke 70, Omaha Creighton Prep 66, Omaha Skutt 47, Millard South 43.5, Plattsmouth 26.5
Plattsmouth Results
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Rece Baker, Ian Witherell, Connor Pohlmeier, Stacy Koile) 47.60 (5th)
4x55 shuttle hurdle relay – Plattsmouth (Hunter Adkins, Ian Witherell, Dakota Minshall, Randall Aguilar) 43.24 (5th)
4x160 shuttle hurdle relay – Plattsmouth (Chandler Cole, Chris Hughes, Dakota Minshall, Ian Witherell) 1:36.30 (6th)
High Jump – Kaleb Smith 5-8 (4th), Andrew Rathman 5-8 (6th)
Pole Vault – Hunter Smith 11-0 (1st), Dakota Minshall 9-6 (3rd), Sam Montes 8-0 (tied 6th)