Plattsmouth athletes win medals at conference meet

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes produced positive results Tuesday during their track and field matchups with conference opponents.

Plattsmouth hosted the Trailblazer Conference Invite at Blue Devil Stadium. The PHS girls and boys competed against students from Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Ralston and Wahoo during the afternoon and evening.

The Plattsmouth girls finished third in team standings with 97 points. The 1,600-meter relay team of Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs and Jozlyn Barnes highlighted the day with a league championship. The quartet finished first in the race in 4:20.28.

Emily Macias-Palomar, Katie Torres, Sydney Hobscheidt, Jolie Dix, Mila Wehrbein, Amelia Field, Holly Wilson, Krista Hardy, Kayla Briggs and Payton Haugaard added medals for the Blue Devils.

The Plattsmouth boys finished third in team standings with 88 points. Elijah Dix claimed a pair of championships for Plattsmouth. He finished first in both the 1,600 meters (4:48.11) and 3,200 meters (10:20.80).

Carter Moss also posted a first-place run for PHS in the 800 meters. He pocketed his championship in 2:09.38.

Clyde Hinton, Lincoln Bradney, Darek Reicks, Alex Lozzi, Kevin Sohl, Mathew Zitek, Brock Headley, Justice Kahler, Ethan Walker, Logan Wooten, Blake Duncan, Andrew Gimble, Daniel Barajas, Caleb Adkins, Liam LaSure, Bryce Neuin, Louis Ingram and Kaleb Smith added medals for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth will travel to Platteview on Tuesday, May 10, for the District B-1 Meet. Field events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Falls City, Nebraska City, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Syracuse will take part in the meet.

Girls Team Results

Beatrice 191, Platteview 123, Plattsmouth 97, Wahoo 38, Ralston 36, Nebraska City 35

Plattsmouth Results

100 – Emily Macias-Palomar 13.29 (3rd), Katie Torres 13.54 (5th)

200 – Emily Macias-Palomar 28.42 (3rd), Sydney Hobscheidt 30.04 (5th)

400 – Lyndsey Caba 1:05.14 (3rd), Jessica Meisinger 1:05.55 (4th), Sydney Hobscheidt 1:07.12 (5th)

800 – Natalie Briggs 2:31.42 (2nd), Jozlyn Barnes 2:33.93 (4th)

1,600 – Jolie Dix 6:08.91 (6th)

3,200 – Jolie Dix 12:53.43 (3rd)

100-meter hurdles – Mila Wehrbein 17.27 (3rd), Amelia Field 18.89 (6th)

300-meter hurdles – Mila Wehrbein 55.03 (5th), Amelia Field 56.70 (6th)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Emily Macias-Palomar, Holly Wilson, Sydney Hobscheidt, Katie Torres) 56.79 (3rd)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs, Jozlyn Barnes) 4:20.28 (1st)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs, Jozlyn Barnes) 10:13.04 (2nd)

High Jump – Krista Hardy 4-10 (2nd)

Long Jump – Kayla Briggs 13-10 1/4 (6th)

Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard 8-6 (4th)

Triple Jump – Krista Hardy 31-3 1/2 (4th)

Boys Team Results

Wahoo 200, Platteview 111, Plattsmouth 88, Beatrice 58, Nebraska City 39, Ralston 28

Plattsmouth Results

100 – Clyde Hinton 11.55 (4th)

200 – Clyde Hinton 23.94 (4th)

400 – Lincoln Bradney 55.85 (6th)

800 – Carter Moss 2:09.38 (1st)

1,600 – Elijah Dix 4:48.11 (1st), Darek Reicks 5:02.30 (5th)

3,200 – Elijah Dix 10:20.80 (1st), Darek Reicks 10:55.94 (4th), Alex Lozzi 11:30.36 (6th)

110-meter hurdles – Kevin Sohl 16.32 (3rd), Mathew Zitek 19.47 (6th)

300-meter hurdles – Kevin Sohl 44.05 (3rd)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Justice Kahler, Ethan Walker, Clyde Hinton) 45.53 (2nd)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Logan Wooten, Lincoln Bradney, Ethan Walker, Kevin Sohl) 3:46.37 (3rd)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Blake Duncan, Andrew Gimble, Daniel Barajas, Alex Lozzi) 9:32.43 (5th)

Discus – Caleb Adkins 126-5 (5th)

High Jump – Liam LaSure 5-6 (5th)

Pole Vault – Bryce Neuin 10-0 (6th)

Shot Put – Caleb Adkins 42-1 (5th)

Triple Jump – Louis Ingram 39-1 1/2 (3rd), Kaleb Smith 37-0 1/4 (6th)

