Plattsmouth athletes wrestle in tournaments

WAHOO – Plattsmouth athletes traveled to Wahoo’s gym this week for girls and boys wrestling tournaments.

Wahoo Girls Invite

The Plattsmouth girls competed against programs from Nebraska and Iowa on Friday afternoon and evening. The Blue Devils captured 14th place with 31 points.

Riley Pletka and Raquel Meneses each left Wahoo with medals. Pletka produced two pins during her third-place run at 140 pounds. Meneses collected three victories to secure a fifth-place medal at 170 pounds.

Defending state champion South Sioux City captured the team title with 283 points. West Point-Beemer (141 points) and Omaha Westside (110) finished second and third.

Team Results

South Sioux City 283, West Point-Beemer 141, Omaha Westside 110, Omaha Westview 94, Battle Creek 93, Wahoo 91, Scribner-Snyder 87, Council Bluffs Community School District 79, Fillmore Central 62, Arlington 61, York 59, Palmyra 49, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 43, Plattsmouth 31, High Plains Community 28, Bancroft-Rosalie 22, Dorchester 17, Omaha Buena Vista 15, Wisner-Pilger 15, Malcolm 0, North Bend Central 0

Plattsmouth Results

120 – Daisy Hill

Pinned by Katie Elder (WAH) 2:00, pinned by Chloe Wattier (BTC) 0:40

140 – Riley Pletka (3rd)

Pinned Maritza Reyes (OBV) 4:22, pinned by Addison Cotton (YRK) 0:28, pinned Stephanie Salgado (SSC) 1:55

155 – Olivia Byrom

Pinned by Ziomara Ruiz (WPB) 0:26, pinned by Addison Wolf (FIL) 2:02

170 – Raquel Meneses (5th)

Pinned by Kayleigh Marksmeier (WPB) 1:55, medical forfeit over McKenna Slonecker (WSP), pinned Caitlyn Camp (ARL) 2:40, pinned Kayleigh Marksmeier (WPB) 2:56

Wahoo Boys Invite

The Plattsmouth boys tied for eighth place in Saturday’s tournament with 54 points. David City Aquinas (171.50 points) edged Grand Island Northwest (166) for the team championship.

Wesley Vick (195 pounds) and Orion Parker (285) each earned second place in their weight classes. Vick improved to 10-5 with two victories during the day, and Parker improved to 12-5 with one pin and one decision.

Mathew Zitek (11-6) captured a third-place honor at 170 pounds. He produced two pins and one major decision during his medal-winning run.

Team Results

David City Aquinas 171.50, Grand Island Northwest 166, Bishop Neumann 131, Lincoln Pius X 96, Omaha Westside 78.50, Wahoo 71, Centennial 67.50, Omaha Gross 54, Plattsmouth 54, Ashland-Greenwood 46.50, Malcolm 32, DC West 23, Omaha Concordia 16, Holdrege 14 Friend 8, Archbishop Bergan 7.50

Plattsmouth Results

113 – William Milczski

Pinned by George Ivanov (LPX) 1:17, pinned by Ian Hamill (OCN) 4:06

120 – Connor Barry

Pinned by Logan Edwards (OWS) 1:38, pinned by Trent Mefford (DCA) 0:38

132 – Evan Kindelin

Maj. dec. by Zane Zoucha (MLC) 11-0, pinned by Amir Rasulov (OWS) 2:18

138 – Kaden Mink

Pinned by Henry Nosbisch (OGR) 1:15, dec. by Cael Payne (CEN) 4-1

145 – Jackson Eby

Pinned by Kelby Coufal (DCA) 1:20, pinned by Max Yendra (GINW) 0:54

170 – Mathew Zitek (3rd)

Pinned Nolan Moorman (GINW) 1:06, dec. by Treyton Tweton (AGHS) 5-1, pinned Jaxon Smith (HLD) 0:42, maj. dec. Nolan Moorman (GINW) 10-2

195 – Wesley Vick (2nd)

Maj. dec. Charlie Wood (DCW) 9-0, pinned by Trent Moudry (NEU) 4:36, won by medical forfeit over Marshall Wells (FRI)

220 – Eli Michel

Pinned Dominek Rohleder (WAH) 4:13, pinned Tyler Kastl (DCA) 3:47, pinned by Joseph Stein (GINW) 0:37, pinned by Dominek Rohleder (WAH) 2:13

285 – Orion Parker (2nd)

Pinned Paul Fehlhafer (CEN) 1:46, dec. Victor Isele (GINW) 7-2, pinned by Josiah Brezina (DCA) 1:31