Plattsmouth baseball player tests positive for COVID-19

PLATTSMOUTH – The baseball season for Plattsmouth American Legion players is on a day-to-day basis after a teenager tested positive for the coronavirus.
Two officials with the Plattsmouth American Legion baseball program confirmed to The Journal on Monday that one player had tested positive for COVID-19. Plattsmouth assistant coach C.J. Neumann said the student had not been experiencing symptoms as of Monday afternoon. Program representative Leigh Ann Eggert said teams are waiting to hear back from state officials on next steps regarding the rest of the season.
The Blue Devils traveled to Hillside Field in Omaha on Friday night for two games before a scheduled meeting with Crete on Saturday. Crete Senior Legion baseball coach Jacob Cathey issued a statement early Saturday afternoon that said the games between Crete and Plattsmouth had been cancelled. Cathey said Plattsmouth coaches had learned that one of the Blue Devils had tested positive.
Plattsmouth had been scheduled to play Syracuse on Sunday afternoon. The Junior and Senior Legion games were cancelled as a precautionary measure.
Plattsmouth teams have been competing on the baseball diamond since a June 19 doubleheader against Ashland. Athletes have played multiple times at Blue Devil Park this summer. They have also traveled to Tecumseh, Omaha, Springfield, Bellevue and Fairbury for games.
If the Blue Devils are able to resume their campaigns, they will have several more weeks of action. The Senior Legion schedule includes eight additional games between July 19 and Aug. 1. The Junior Legion schedule includes ten additional games between July 14 and July 28.
