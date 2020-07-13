Plattsmouth baseball player tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The baseball season for Plattsmouth American Legion players is on a day-to-day basis after a teenager tested positive for the coronavirus.

Two officials with the Plattsmouth American Legion baseball program confirmed to The Journal on Monday that one player had tested positive for COVID-19. Plattsmouth assistant coach C.J. Neumann said the student had not been experiencing symptoms as of Monday afternoon. Program representative Leigh Ann Eggert said teams are waiting to hear back from state officials on next steps regarding the rest of the season.

The Blue Devils traveled to Hillside Field in Omaha on Friday night for two games before a scheduled meeting with Crete on Saturday. Crete Senior Legion baseball coach Jacob Cathey issued a statement early Saturday afternoon that said the games between Crete and Plattsmouth had been cancelled. Cathey said Plattsmouth coaches had learned that one of the Blue Devils had tested positive.

Plattsmouth had been scheduled to play Syracuse on Sunday afternoon. The Junior and Senior Legion games were cancelled as a precautionary measure.