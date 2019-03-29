PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth baseball players entered the first inning of their spring season this week with home games against three teams.
Elkhorn Mount Michael 9, Plattsmouth 7 (9 inn.)
Elkhorn Mount Michael rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to stop Plattsmouth Monday night. EMM scored five runs in the top of the third and tied the game at 7-7 in the fifth.
The teams remained deadlocked until Elkhorn Mount Michael scored twice in the top of the ninth. The visitors held Plattsmouth scoreless in the bottom of the ninth to win.
Nathan Konkler paced the PHS offense with four hits. He collected two singles, two doubles and two runs.
Logan Blotzer generated three singles and one run batted in for the team, and Easton Hoschar had one single, one run and two RBI. Aaronn Aho posted one triple and one RBI and Adam Eggert tallied two singles, one walk, one run and one RBI.
Jacob Davis helped the Blue Devils with two singles and two walks. Shawn McKinley walked and scored once and Jack Glup had one single, one walk and one run. Kade Parriott added one run in the game.
Elkhorn MM 005 020 002 - 9 10 1
Plattsmouth 061 000 000 - 7 11 5
Blair 12, Plattsmouth 2
Blair pulled away from PHS in a game held at Blue Devil Park Tuesday afternoon. The Bears extended their 3-1 lead with two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. The team clinched the victory with five runs in the seventh.
Glup delivered two singles and one RBI for Plattsmouth. Hoschar finished with one single, one walk and one run and Konkler had one walk and one RBI.
Parriott, Blotzer and Eggert all collected one single. McKinley and Aho each added one walk against the Bears.
Blair 012 022 5 - 12 8 0
Plattsmouth 001 010 0 - 2 6 3
Auburn 4, Plattsmouth 2 (8 inn.)
Plattsmouth rallied from a 2-0 deficit to send Wednesday night's home game into extra innings. The Blue Devils scored once in the bottom of the sixth inning and tied it in the seventh.
Auburn manufactured a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to retake the lead. The Bulldogs held PHS scoreless in the bottom of the frame to win.
McKinley singled and scored once for the Blue Devils. Jehu Montes was struck once by a pitch, had one sacrifice bunt, scored once and had one RBI. Eggert added one single and one RBI for the team.
Zane Renner singled once and Blotzer had one walk. Glup was struck once by a pitch and reached once on an error, and Renner and Nolan Cherek each swiped one base.
Aho, Hoschar and Blotzer all made two defensive assists and Konkler and Eggert each had one defensive assist. Glup tossed seven innings and allowed four hits with six strikeouts. Aho threw one inning and allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Plattsmouth was scheduled to host Central City Friday afternoon. The game was postponed due to rainy weather. The schools are working on a makeup date.
Auburn 000 020 02 - 4 5 2
Plattsmouth 000 001 10 - 2 3 3