BENNINGTON – Plattsmouth baseball teams traveled to Bennington Tuesday night for a pair of games with the Badgers.
Bennington 10, Plattsmouth Juniors 5
Bennington withstood a late Plattsmouth rally attempt to win the Junior Legion matchup. The Badgers jumped out to an 8-1 lead after four innings before the Blue Devils came back. Plattsmouth scored four times in the top of the sixth to create an 8-5 ballgame.
Bennington responded with two insurance runs in the sixth. The team held Plattsmouth scoreless in the final frame to win.
William Robert led Plattsmouth with three hits. Colton Rankin collected two hits and Anthony Mejia tallied one walk and one run batted in. Ethan Coleman added one RBI for the team.
Clyde Hinton pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out two Badgers. Jonas Bradney tossed 2/3 of an inning.
Jameson Krayneski and Seth Wempen each drove in two runs for Bennington. Clay Pohlman produced a pair of hits in the game.
Plattsmouth will wrap up the regular-season portion of the Junior Legion schedule July 8. The Blue Devils will travel to Omaha Roncalli for an 8 p.m. contest.
The Blue Devils will begin action in the Class B Area 2 Tournament July 12. Brackets have not yet been released.
All Class B Area 2 games will take place in Waverly. Plattsmouth will compete with Springfield, Wahoo, Omaha Concordia, Ashland, Elkhorn Mount Michael and Waverly for the district championship.
District winners will travel to McCook for the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament. State action will take place July 20-24.
Plattsmouth 001 004 0 – 5 9 6
Bennington 012 502 x – 10 11 2
Bennington 14, Plattsmouth Seniors 6
Plattsmouth began the Senior Legion game on a positive note. The Blue Devils created a 3-2 lead in the top of the third inning and doubled up Bennington 6-3 in the fourth. Adam Eggert, Sam Campin and Easton Hoschar all drove in two runs during the scoring surge.
Bennington ripped the momentum away from Plattsmouth after that. The Badgers crossed home plate five times in the fourth inning and six times in the fifth. Grant Japp guided the team with three RBI and Cooper Prososki had three hits.
Eggert collected two hits for Plattsmouth and Zane Renner drew a pair of walks. Campin added one walk for the squad.
Plattsmouth is scheduled to resume its Senior Legion season next week with three games. The team will host Omaha Roncalli at 7 p.m. July 9 and Waverly at 7 p.m. July 10. The Blue Devils will travel to Fort Calhoun July 11 for a 7 p.m. matchup.
Plattsmouth 003 30 – 6 6 3
Bennington 111 56 – 14 14 1