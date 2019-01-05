PLATTSMOUTH – Elkhorn athletes picked up a pair of victories Friday night in road games against the Plattsmouth girls and boys.
Elkhorn 68, Plattsmouth girls 36
Elkhorn seized control of the contest in the first half. The Antlers (6-3) generated 16 points in the first quarter and poured in 23 in the second period. The team led 39-20 at halftime and maintained the double-digit gap the rest of the way.
Maddy Meehan paced Elkhorn’s offense with 20 points and Tia Murray chipped in 14 points. Nine Antlers entered the scoring column during the game.
Taylor Caba guided Plattsmouth (4-7) with 11 points. Chloe Sabatka posted nine points, Bella Chappell had eight points and Lexi Schroeder scored four points.
Elkhorn 16 23 15 14 – 68
Plattsmouth 6 14 5 11 – 36
Elkhorn 50, Plattsmouth boys 27
Elkhorn kept the Blue Devils from gaining scoring momentum during the evening. The Antlers (7-3) held Plattsmouth (5-6) to six points in the first quarter and three points in the next eight minutes. Elkhorn led 31-9 at the break and built a 44-17 lead after three periods.
“We played hard but struggled on the offensive end tonight,” Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said.
Elkhorn copied its defensive success from previous games. The Antlers have held six of their ten opponents under the 40-point mark. Omaha Skutt has been the only team to score more than 50 points against EHS.
Hunter Adkins helped Plattsmouth with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks. Stockton Graham posted three points, five assists and two rebounds, and Tucker Anderson finished with seven points, two boards, one steal and one assist.
Andrew Rathman collected five points, two rebounds and one steal. Nolan Stromsodt secured five rebounds and added two points, one block and one assist. Dakota Minshall had two points, one rebound and one steal, Brandt Colbert grabbed one rebound and Chandler Cole had two blocks, one steal and one rebound.
Elkhorn 20 11 13 6 – 50
Plattsmouth 6 3 8 10 – 27
Plattsmouth (27)
Cole 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 1-2 0-0 3, Anderson 0-8 7-8 7, Rathman 2-3 1-2 5, Adkins 4-7 0-2 8, Stromsodt 1-5 0-0 2, Colbert 0-3 0-0 0, Minshall 1-2 0-0 2, Oatman 0-1 0-0 0, Cherek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 9-33 8-12 27.