Plattsmouth basketball teams take on Vikings

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes squared off with Waverly on Friday night in front of a supportive home crowd.
The Blue Devils played a pair of basketball games against their Eastern Midlands Conference opponents. Waverly was able to leave the PHS gym with two victories.
Waverly 65, Plattsmouth girls 55
The Blue Devils and Vikings both had sizzling offenses for most of the night. The difference in the game came in the second quarter. Waverly outscored Plattsmouth 14-5 in the period to take a 30-21 halftime edge. The Vikings prevented PHS from collecting a comeback in the final two quarters.
Chloe Sabatka guided Plattsmouth’s offense with 18 points. Kira Leget generated nine points and Bella Chappell and Kayla Harvey each produced six points.
Lexi Schroeder chipped in five points, Taylor Caba had four points and Lyndsey Caba tallied three points. Kennedy Miller and Katie Rathman each had two points.
Waverly 16 14 16 19 – 65
Plattsmouth 16 5 18 16 – 55
Waverly (65)
Steckelberg 9, Persinger 3, Dehning 5, Retzlaff 5, Martin 18, Bream 20, Radenslaben 5.
Plattsmouth (55)
Chappell 6, Leget 9, Sabatka 18, T. Caba 4, Schroeder 5, Rathman 2, Harvey 6, L. Caba 3, Miller 2.
Waverly 56, Plattsmouth boys 43
Waverly bottled up Plattsmouth’s offense in the first three quarters. The Vikings sailed out to a 28-13 halftime lead and maintained the double-digit gap after that.
Plattsmouth made a comeback attempt by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter. The team cut the deficit to 49-38 with 1:07 left but Waverly was able to prevent further erosion of the lead.
Hunter Adkins helped the Blue Devils with 11 points, eight assists, three steals and three blocks. Jude Wehrbein produced 12 points, three assists and one steal, and Hayden Stromsodt anchored the post with eight points, eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist.
Adam Eggert had six points and two assists, Ryan Oatman scored three points and Kade Hansen posted two points and drew one charge. Chandler Cole tallied one rebound and one steal and Dakota Minshall had one point and one assist.
Andrew Rathman and Owen Prince both grabbed one rebound for the Blue Devils. Brandt Colbert, Stockton Graham and Sam Prokupek all saw court time for the team.
Waverly 14 14 12 16 – 56
Plattsmouth 9 4 9 21 – 43
Plattsmouth (43)
Wehrbein 5-8 0-1 12, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Adkins 3-5 5-8 11, Rathman 0-0 0-0 0, Stromsodt 4-7 0-0 8, Eggert 2-7 0-0 6, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Colbert 0-0 0-0 0, Minshall 0-1 1-2 1, Hansen 1-1 0-0 2, Prince 0-2 0-0 0, Oatman 0-2 3-3 3, Prokupek 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-36 9-14 43.