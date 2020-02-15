Plattsmouth basketball teams take on Vikings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Plattsmouth (55)

Chappell 6, Leget 9, Sabatka 18, T. Caba 4, Schroeder 5, Rathman 2, Harvey 6, L. Caba 3, Miller 2.

Waverly 56, Plattsmouth boys 43

Waverly bottled up Plattsmouth’s offense in the first three quarters. The Vikings sailed out to a 28-13 halftime lead and maintained the double-digit gap after that.

Plattsmouth made a comeback attempt by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter. The team cut the deficit to 49-38 with 1:07 left but Waverly was able to prevent further erosion of the lead.

Hunter Adkins helped the Blue Devils with 11 points, eight assists, three steals and three blocks. Jude Wehrbein produced 12 points, three assists and one steal, and Hayden Stromsodt anchored the post with eight points, eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist.

Adam Eggert had six points and two assists, Ryan Oatman scored three points and Kade Hansen posted two points and drew one charge. Chandler Cole tallied one rebound and one steal and Dakota Minshall had one point and one assist.