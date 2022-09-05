Plattsmouth battles Blair in front of home fans

PLATTSMOUTH – Blair athletes used years of volleyball knowledge to offset flashes of brilliance from a young Plattsmouth team Thursday night.

The Bears relied on a veteran lineup to stop the Blue Devils 25-22, 25-16, 26-24. Plattsmouth was tied with Blair late in games one and three before the Bears pulled out the victory on the final points.

PHS head coach Ashley Classen said the young Blue Devils held their own against a Blair team that featured many experienced players. Plattsmouth’s main rotation included five underclassmen and many athletes new to the varsity scene. Blair countered with a lineup that included 6-foot junior Peyton Ogle, senior attackers Schuyler Roewert and Ellia Klanderud and junior defenders Valeria Hernandez and Savanah Roan.

“That’s what I just told them in the locker room,” Classen said. “Our youth was something that was a difference tonight. We have two freshmen and three sophomores who are playing pretty much full-time out there, so they’re still learning and getting used to the varsity level. I think they’re doing a great job for how young they are, but it’s just going to take some time and some more reps.”

Classen said she was happy with what she saw during many stretches of the match. Plattsmouth put together multiple scoring runs against the Bears and nearly rallied from a 23-18 deficit in game three. The team also posted six aces during the evening.

“There really were flashes of brilliance,” Classen said. “I was very encouraged by that. I just thought to myself that when we have those moments happen on a steady basis then this team is going to be scary good. The future is really bright for these girls.”

Plattsmouth went ahead 5-1 in the first game after sophomore Riley Pletka collected two early aces. A third ace from Pletka gave the Blue Devils a 15-14 lead, and a solo block by freshman Piper Fitzpatrick brought PHS within 21-19. Klanderud, Schuyler Roewert and Ogle helped Blair seal the game in the final stretch.

The teams were tied at 14-14 in game two before Blair went on a scoring run. Four aces by Hailey Roewert helped the Bears build a 23-15 lead.

The Blue Devils (1-6) jumped back in the match after falling behind 10-5 in game three. A kill from sophomore Josey Freel deadlocked the score at 13-13. Plattsmouth then went ahead 17-16 after Freel’s serve grazed the net and dropped in for an ace.

Three kills from Pletka and a kill and solo block from freshman Anabel Berger tied the game at 23-23. Hailey Roewert made an out-of-system kill to put Blair ahead 25-24, and the Bears came together for a celebration after winning the last point.

Hailey Roewert guided Blair (2-1) with seven aces, five kills and 15 assists. Ogle had six kills and two solo blocks and Taylor Mostek made six kills and two aces.

Pletka led Plattsmouth with eight kills and three aces. Freel made four kills, one ace and one solo block, and Berger ended the night with two kills and two solo blocks.

Fitzpatrick collected two kills and one solo block for the Blue Devils. Averi Winters made a pair of aces and Peyton Blankman and Sara Konkler each added one kill.

Classen said Plattsmouth would benefit from the Labor Day weekend. The team began the season with seven matches in a seven-day span.

“We needed this break,” Classen said. “We played last Thursday and Saturday and then Monday, Tuesday and tonight, and we’ve only had two short practices in that time, so this break is going to be really helpful. We can take a breather and then start up again with a renewed amount of energy next week.”