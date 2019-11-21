OSCEOLA – A Plattsmouth Board of Education member will help Osceola/High Plains battle for a state football championship Monday morning.
Bob Fuller will be on the sidelines for the Class D-1 state title game. The Stormdogs will take on Burwell at 10:15 a.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Fuller and Greg Wood are co-head coaches of the Osceola/High Plains program.
Fuller said Wednesday morning that the Stormdogs are looking forward to the opportunity. The team was the fourth seed in the Eastern Division of the Class D-1 playoffs with a 6-2 regular-season mark. Osceola/High Plains clinched a trip to Lincoln with four straight postseason triumphs.
“The kids are pretty excited about it,” Fuller said. “It has been great to be part of this.”
Osceola/High Plains edged Palmer in the season opener and lost consecutive games to Fullerton and Ravenna. The Stormdogs entered the playoffs with confidence after sweeping their final five regular-season opponents.
Fuller helped the team continue that momentum in the playoffs. Osceola/High Plains defeated Elkhorn Valley 73-12, Creighton 46-32 and top-seeded Howells-Dodge 28-14 before meeting Cross County on Nov. 18. The team won 34-30 in front of a sold-out stadium.
Fuller joined the Osceola/High Plains staff this season. He is a physical education teacher and activities director at Osceola Public Schools.
Fuller played on the offensive line for Plattsmouth in the 1960s and earned conference honors for his work. He graduated from PHS in 1967 and began his coaching career at Farnum in the 1971 and 1972 seasons.
Fuller was head football coach at Plattsmouth from 1979-84 and 2004-11. He has also coached at Hebron, Sidney, Cambridge, McCook, Omaha Central, Louisville, Auburn, Grand Island Central Catholic, Weeping Water and Winside and the Kansas schools of Wellington and Phillipsburg.
Fuller has guided football teams to the playoffs 29 times. Osceola/High Plains will be the sixth program that has reached a state championship game with Fuller on the coaching staff.
Fuller was elected to the Plattsmouth Board of Education in November 2018. He serves on the Curriculum and Americanism Committee with fellow board members Steve Barr and Max Muller. He is also a member of the Scholarship Committee with Barr and Cory Wehrbein.
Fuller said the Stormdogs are hoping to end the season with a state title to their credit.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Fuller said. “Now it’s our job to go and finish the deal.”