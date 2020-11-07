Plattsmouth bounces past Badgers in quarterfinals

BENNINGTON – The ability to adapt helped Plattsmouth ace the biggest test of the football season Friday night.

The Blue Devils overcame a 20-13 halftime deficit to knock off top-seeded Bennington 34-27 in the Class B quarterfinals. Eighth-seeded Plattsmouth scored on an interception return and kickoff return and forced three turnovers against the Badgers. PHS won two playoff games in the same season for the first time since the program’s runner-up finish in 1979.

“I can’t tell you enough how proud I am of these kids and the way they played tonight,” Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris said. “It’s so exciting. It’s exciting for the players, it’s exciting for the coaches and it’s exciting for the whole community. It’s so awesome to see these kids get rewarded for their hard work.”

Dzuris said the victory was especially sweet because of the way the Blue Devils responded to injuries and illness. Several players were forced to stay home because of season-ending injuries or coronavirus quarantines over the past ten days. Offensive linemen Evan Miller, Iyan Martin-Morrison, Caleb Wiseman, Dylan Eby, Quinton Denton and Braden Widick played together as a unit for the first time Friday night.