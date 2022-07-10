Plattsmouth bounces past Bluejays on baseball diamond

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth unearthed a large number of scoring jewels Saturday night with a diamond-level display of offense.

The Blue Devils dominated Ashland 10-1 in the second round of the Area B2 Junior Legion Tournament. Plattsmouth moved ahead in the winner’s bracket of the tournament by making contact with the baseball throughout the night. The team collected seven hits and took advantage of four Ashland errors on the field.

Top-seeded Plattsmouth gained momentum in the top of the first by picking off an Ashland runner at second base. The Blue Devils then piled on four runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Ethan Walker began the scoring sequence by reaching first base on a walk. He sprinted to third base on a wild pickoff throw and came home on Gage Olsen’s RBI single to center. Gabe Villamonte and Eli Horner then drew back-to-back walks. Olsen and Villamonte scored on Dylan Eby’s two-run single to right, and Horner touched the plate on an infield throwing error.

Plattsmouth made it 8-1 in the second inning. Henry Loontjer scored from third base on a wild pitch, and Walker rounded the bases on a single, steal, wild pitch and infield error. Olsen came in from third base on a delayed steal with one out, and Villamonte walked, stole second and slid home on Horner’s RBI single to right.

The Blue Devils gained a 10-1 cushion in the third inning. Tyler Demboski knocked a leadoff single to center and scored on Walker’s triple to the right-field wall. Olsen then brought in Walker with a RBI single to right.

Plattsmouth pitcher Louis Ingram kept the Bluejays in check throughout the five-inning game. He posted three strikeouts in both the third and fifth innings and ended the night with ten strikeouts. He scattered three hits during the evening.

Olsen helped Plattsmouth’s offense with two singles, one walk and two runs. Walker generated one triple, one single, one walk and three runs, and Horner tallied one single, one walk, one run and one RBI.

Eby reached base twice on errors and chipped in one single and two RBI. Loontjer had one fielder’s choice and one run, Villamonte walked and scored twice and Demboski netted one single, one walk and one run. Parker Aughenbaugh reached once on an error for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth will continue the tournament tonight at 8 p.m. against second-seeded Waverly. Fort Calhoun and Springfield will play in an elimination game at 5:30 p.m.

Ashland 010 00 – 1 3 4

Plattsmouth 442 0x – 10 7 0