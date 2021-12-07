Plattsmouth boys begin season with two games

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys tipped off their basketball season this week with a pair of games against Malcolm and Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Malcolm 58, Plattsmouth 36

Plattsmouth traveled to Malcolm on Thursday night for the first game of the year. The Clippers used a big second-half performance to stop the Blue Devils. Malcolm outscored PHS 29-9 in the final 16 minutes.

Sam Campin helped Plattsmouth with 12 points and one assist. Kevin Winscot produced three points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one block, and Braden Widick generated six points, three boards and one assist.

Owen Prince secured seven points and two rebounds, Austin Sohl scored four points and Jude Wehrbein had two points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal. Drew Iverson had two points and one rebound, Caleb Wiseman posted three rebounds and one assist and Gage Olsen grabbed two boards. Evan Miller and Kevin Sohl each saw court time for PHS.

Hayden Frank led Malcolm with 27 points. Luke Schmidt also scored in double figures with ten points.

Plattsmouth 10 17 5 4 – 36

Malcolm 11 18 16 13 – 58

Plattsmouth (36)

Campin 4-8 1-2 12, Wehrbein 0-6 2-2 2, Prince 2-8 1-4 7, Winscot 1-9 1-2 3, A. Sohl 2-3 0-0 4, Widick 3-7 0-0 6, Iverson 0-2 2-2 2, Wiseman 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Olsen 0-2 0-0 0, K. Sohl 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-47 7-12 36.

Malcolm (58)

Frank 27, Meyer 5, Boehle 2, Zegar 8, Schmidt 10, Johnson 6.

Elkhorn Mount Michael 71, Plattsmouth 58

A trio of seniors helped Elkhorn Mount Michael get past Plattsmouth in the PHS gym on Saturday afternoon. Harrison Long scored 29 points, Kuon Kuon had 19 points and 13 rebounds and Daniel Mondi produced 12 points and four assists.

Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson felt the Blue Devils played well against EMM. The margin remained within single digits before Elkhorn Mount Michael pulled away in the final quarter.

“Our effort and intensity were really good,” Tilson said. “We knew we’d have a challenge today with the size and length that they can put out on the floor. Our guys gave a high-energy effort and that’s the biggest thing we want to see in every game.”

The teams traded baskets throughout the first half. Elkhorn Mount Michael went ahead 18-15 after one quarter and protected a 31-29 lead at the break.

EMM built a 51-39 lead with just under seven minutes to play. An offensive rebound and putback by Austin Sohl cut the gap to 53-45 with 4:09 on the clock, but EMM iced the victory at the free-throw line. The team went 16-of-17 from the stripe in the last three minutes.

Prince ended the game with 14 points, five rebounds and two assists. Winscot delivered 14 points, six boards and six assists, and Wehrbein finished with 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and one steal.

Campin delivered five points, two assists, two steals and one rebound. Austin Sohl contributed eight points, four rebounds and four blocks, and Widick gave Plattsmouth one point, five rebounds, two assists and one block. Miller chipped in two points and one rebound and Wiseman had one point and three rebounds.

Tilson said the Blue Devils were looking forward to future opportunities on the court.

“We told the guys that this is just the first week of the year,” Tilson said. “Malcolm’s a good team and Elkhorn Mount Michael is ranked seventh in the state, so these were two pretty good opponents right out of the gate. We’re still able to accomplish all of our goals for the season, so the guys are in a positive mindset right now.”

Elkhorn MM 18 13 16 24 – 71

Plattsmouth 15 14 10 19 – 58

Elkhorn Mount Michael (71)

Long 9-17 4-5 29, Mondi 3-7 3-4 12, Kuon 7-16 5-6 19, Atayi 0-1 8-8 8, Janecek 1-3 0-0 2, Zimmerman 0-2 0-0 0, Connealy 0-0 1-2 1, Paljor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 21-25 71.

Plattsmouth (58)

Campin 2-9 0-0 5, Wehrbein 4-12 3-7 13, Prince 4-11 2-4 14, Winscot 4-15 5-8 14, A. Sohl 4-6 0-0 8, Widick 0-1 1-2 1, Miller 1-1 0-0 2, Wiseman 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-56 12-23 58.

