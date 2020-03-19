Plattsmouth boys capture EMC basketball honors

PLATTSMOUTH – Eastern Midlands Conference coaches honored three Plattsmouth boys this past week for their work on the basketball court this season.

EMC coaches took part in a recent selection meeting for the 2019-20 basketball campaign. They chose players for All-EMC and honorable mention teams. Students from Bennington, Blair, Elkhorn, Nebraska City, Norris, Plattsmouth and Waverly were eligible.

Plattsmouth senior Hunter Adkins was named to the All-Eastern Midlands Conference team. Adkins finished the season with a team-best 218 points and made 48.1 percent of his field-goal attempts (78-of-162).

Adkins finished 56-of-89 from the free-throw line (62.9 percent) and sank six 3-pointers. He guided Plattsmouth’s rebounding department with 148 boards (34 offensive, 114 defensive). He also dished out 40 assists, made 46 blocks and chipped in 23 steals.

Plattsmouth senior Hayden Stromsodt and sophomore Jude Wehrbein were named to the All-Eastern Midlands Conference honorable mention team.

Stromsodt ended the campaign with 189 points and went 74-of-158 from the field (46.8 percent). He finished 41-of-62 from the free-throw line (66.1 percent) and hauled in 139 rebounds (37 offensive, 102 defensive).