Plattsmouth boys card scores at Blair Invite

BLAIR – Plattsmouth golfers played in cold and windy conditions Tuesday during action at the Blair Invite.

The Blue Devils finished 14th in team standings with a total of 417. Gretna won the team championship with a score of 325. Omaha Skutt (342) and Elkhorn (343) captured the second and third spots on the leaderboard.

Levi Flaherty guided Plattsmouth with a round of 94. He fired identical scores of 47 on the front and back nines at River Wilds Golf Club. Zach Shukis and Kye Stone each posted rounds of 107, Jude Wehrbein tallied a 109 and Jack Alexander collected a score of 117.

Elkhorn’s Sam Arnold dominated the field with a medal-winning total of 72. Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer (79) edged Gretna’s Calan Mikes by one stroke for the silver medal.

Plattsmouth is scheduled to travel to Wildwood Golf Course in Nebraska City today for a triangular with Glenwood and Nebraska City. The teams are slated to start at 4 p.m. The Blue Devils are also scheduled to travel to Syracuse on April 27 for a 4 p.m. dual with the Rockets.

Team Results