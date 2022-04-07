Plattsmouth boys collect league basketball awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Three Plattsmouth boys earned league honors for their abilities on the basketball court in the 2021-22 campaign.

Plattsmouth seniors Sam Campin, Owen Prince and Kevin Winscot were selected for Traiblazer Conference recognition. Trailblazer Conference coaches honored students with places on the first team, second team and honorable mention squad.

Campin was named to the league’s second team. He guided Plattsmouth’s scoring attack this season with 271 points. He finished 93-of-241 from the field (38.6 percent) and went 61-of-165 from 3-point distance (37.0 percent). He also excelled at the free-throw line by going 24-of-32 (75.0 percent).

Campin collected eight offensive and 45 defensive rebounds and took two charges on defense. He chipped in 50 assists, 29 steals and five blocks for the Blue Devils.

Campin finished his varsity career with 419 points, 94 rebounds, 70 assists, 41 steals, eight blocks and two charges taken.

Prince and Winscot were both named to the league’s honorable mention team.

Prince gave Plattsmouth production in multiple categories. He scored 135 points and finished 51-of-155 from the floor (32.9 percent). He sank 13 3-pointers and 20 free throws for the team.

Prince hauled in 38 offensive and 74 defensive rebounds and drew four charges on defense. He added 32 assists, 25 steals and 17 blocks.

Prince collected 251 points, 213 rebounds, 74 assists, 51 steals and 28 blocks during the past two seasons.

Winscot helped Plattsmouth’s offense with 255 points. He finished 81-of-235 from the floor (34.4 percent) and went 45-of-137 from 3-point distance (32.8 percent). He made 62 percent of his free throws (48-of-78) and was the team’s top rebounder with 41 offensive and 95 defensive boards.

Winscot drew a pair of charges and chipped in 43 assists, 19 steals and ten blocks. He finished his varsity career with 341 points, 187 rebounds, 59 assists, 27 steals, 16 blocks and two charges taken.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.