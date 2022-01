Plattsmouth boys collect trophy at Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY – Plattsmouth athletes picked up valuable hardware on Monday night during their tournament appearance in Nebraska City.

The PHS boys earned second place at the Rumble in River Country Duals Tournament. The Blue Devils finished 3-2 in their duals. The team defeated Nebraska City JV 57-24, Fort Calhoun 53-28 and Falls City 51-30.

Plattsmouth squared off with Nebraska City in the championship dual. The Pioneers stopped PHS 52-23 to finish first in the ten-team event.

Several Plattsmouth wrestlers went undefeated at the tournament. Cael Nielsen won five matches at 120 pounds and one contest at 113, and Josh Colgrove enjoyed a spotless day for Plattsmouth at 170 pounds. Cameron Aughenbaugh (182) and Josh Adkins (195) each won five times for the Blue Devils.

Plattsmouth will resume action tonight with a 7 p.m. dual at Bellevue East. PHS will wrestle in front of home fans Saturday at the Plattsmouth Invite. Action is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the main and auxiliary gyms.

Team Results

1) Nebraska City 2) Plattsmouth 3) Seward 4) Falls City 5) Elkhorn 6) Platteview 7) Fort Calhoun 8) Wahoo 9) Crete 10) Nebraska City JV

Plattsmouth 57, Nebraska City JV 24

106 – Lane Hobbs (NCJ) won by forfeit

113 – Ethan Bruggeman (NCJ) won by forfeit

120 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Jakob Ramage (NCJ), 1:01

126 – Miguel Hartman (NCJ) pinned Connor Barry (PLT), 1:40

132 – Chance Larsen (PLT) won by forfeit

138 – Logan Wooten (PLT) won by forfeit

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Kyler Arthur (NCJ), 3:29

152 – Peyton Grubbs (NCJ) won by forfeit

160 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Jayden Adams (NCJ), 1:17

170 – Parker Aughenbaugh (PLT) won by forfeit

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) won by forfeit

195 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Pedro Bonilla (NCJ), 0:38

220 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) won by forfeit

285 – Eli Michel (PLT) dec. Dawson Thorne (NCJ), 3-2

Plattsmouth 53, Fort Calhoun 28

113 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) won by forfeit

120 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Levi Lasher (FTC), 1:24

126 – Ely Olberding (FTC) pinned Connor Barry (PLT), 1:11

132 – Lance Olberding (FTC) pinned Chance Larsen (PLT), 0:33

138 – Logan Wooten (PLT) pinned Peyton Lincoln (FTC), 2:37

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) pinned Frederick Altstadt (FTC), 3:44

152 – Wesley Short (FTC) won by forfeit

160 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Alex Schuler (FTC), 0:38

170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) tech fall Grant Nixon (FTC), 18-2

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Ethan Shaner (FTC), 0:55

195 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Aaron Welchert (FTC), 0:49

220 – Jesse Hartline (FTC) maj. dec. Caleb Adkins (PLT), 14-5

285 – Eli Michel (PLT) pinned Dakota Tripp (FTC), 2:37

106 – Gage Nixon (FTC) won by forfeit

Platteview 42, Plattsmouth 37

126 – Dillon Bills (PLV) pinned Connor Barry (PLT), 0:59

132 – Aidan Riha (PLV) pinned Chance Larsen (PLT), 1:34

138 – Reed Patera (PLV) pinned Logan Wooten (PLT), 2:52

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) dec. Bryson Rock (PLV), 8-3

152 – Dylan Vanderheiden (PLV) won by forfeit

160 – Eliott Steinhoff (PLV) pinned Mathew Zitek (PLT), 1:14

170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Anthony Scala (PLV), 1:52

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) maj. dec. Nick Horst (PLV), 15-2

195 – Josh Adkins (PLT) won by forfeit

220 – Eli Michel (PLT) won by forfeit

285 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) pinned Ben Tuttle (PLV), 3:58

106 – Caleb Woodward (PLV) won by forfeit

113 – Seamus Ryley (PLV) won by forfeit

120 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Carter Moore (PLV), 1:08

Plattsmouth 51, Falls City 30

132 – Chance Larsen (PLT) won by forfeit

138 – Wyatt Olberding (FCY) pinned Logan Wooten (PLT), 1:42

145 – Bryce Neuin (PLT) dec. Robert Gilkerson (FCY) 11-9 (OT)

152 – Isaac Frederick (FCY) won by forfeit

160 – Mathew Zitek (PLT) pinned Kellen McAfee (FCY), 0:45

170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) pinned Derek Helmick (FCY), 0:49

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Cameron Schramm (FCY), 1:00

195 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Thomas Fields (FCY), 5:48

220 – Caleb Adkins (PLT) pinned Zane Ebel (FCY), 1:09

285 – Jaden Nolte (FCY) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 0:35

106 – Kaedyn Courtney (FCY) won by forfeit

113 – Kaleb Zulkoski (FCY) won by forfeit

120 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) pinned Ray Feek (FCY), 0:21

126 – Connor Barry (PLT) pinned Tegan Alexander (FCY), 3:07

Nebraska City 52, Plattsmouth 23

138 – Logan Wooten (PLT) dec. Andres Pro (NCY), 8-6

145 – Bayler Poston (NCY) pinned Bryce Neuin (PLT), 4:00

152 – Cael Kreifel (NCY) won by forfeit

160 – Hayden Schalk (NCY) maj. dec. Mathew Zitek 17-7

170 – Josh Colgrove (PLT) tech fall Logan Hobbs (NCY), 17-0

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (PLT) pinned Kaden Johnson (NCY), 0:39

195 – Josh Adkins (PLT) pinned Connor Neumeister (NCY), 0:40

220 – Mikah Ruiz (NCY) pinned Caleb Adkins (PLT), 4:33

285 – Clay DuVall (NCY) pinned Eli Michel (PLT), 3:08

106 – Drew Weddle (NCY) won by forfeit

113 – Dominick Sterling (NCY) won by forfeit

120 – Cael Nielsen (PLT) dec. Carlos Prados (NCY), 11-8

126 – Isaac Bruggeman (NCY) pinned Connor Barry (PLT), 1:49

132 – Gabe Hartman (NCY) pinned Chance Larsen (PLT), 1:15

