ELKHORN – Elkhorn kept the Plattsmouth boys from picking up a league victory Tuesday night with strong defense on the court.
The Antlers held Plattsmouth to single digits in all four quarters of a 49-20 triumph. Elkhorn bottled up Plattsmouth’s attack by making the Blue Devils take contested shots. PHS ended the evening with five field goals and six free throws.
Elkhorn (8-3) won for the fourth time in its last five games. The Antlers burst out to a 10-2 lead after one quarter and upped the margin to 16-7 at the break. Elkhorn put the game away with a 20-5 run in the third quarter.
Brandt Colbert helped Plattsmouth’s offense with six points and one rebound. Hayden Stromsodt collected four points and five rebounds and Andrew Rathman hauled in five boards. Hunter Adkins secured five points, four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block.
Jude Wehrbein produced five points and one rebound in the game. Ryan Oatman and Chandler Cole both made one assist and Adam Eggert had one steal. Dakota Minshall, Jack Alexander and Sam Prokupek picked up one rebound apiece.
Kade Hansen and Stockton Graham both played defensive minutes for the Blue Devils. Plattsmouth (5-7) had won three straight games prior to the matchup with Elkhorn.
You have free articles remaining.
PHS had been scheduled to host Blair on Friday night. Winter weather caused the game to be postponed. The schools have rescheduled action for Monday, Jan. 20, at Plattsmouth. The junior varsity game will take place at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity teams will tip off at approximately 7:30 p.m.
Plattsmouth 2 5 5 8 – 20
Elkhorn 10 6 20 13 – 49
Plattsmouth (49)
Wehrbein 1-7 2-2 5, Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Adkins 1-8 2-2 5, Rathman 0-1 0-0 0, Stromsodt 1-3 2-2 4, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Eggert 0-3 0-0 0, Colbert 2-2 0-0 6, Minshall 0-2 0-2 0, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. Oatman 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Prokupek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 5-33 6-8 20.