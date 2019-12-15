SCHUYLER – The Plattsmouth boys stayed close with Schuyler for all four quarters of Saturday afternoon’s basketball game.
The Warriors kept PHS from gaining a road victory with a late flurry of points in the final period.
Schuyler used a 16-10 run in the last eight minutes to edge the Blue Devils 38-32. The teams engaged in a defensive battle for the first three periods and were tied at 22-22 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Schuyler (2-1) held an opponent under the 35-point mark for the second time this year. The team won its season opener 53-26 over Madison in early December.
The Warriors kept Plattsmouth (1-3) from gaining many second-chance opportunities during the game. The Blue Devils ended the matchup with eight offensive rebounds. The team also held PHS to ten free-throw attempts. Plattsmouth made the most of those chances by going 8-of-10 at the line.
Hunter Adkins helped the Blue Devils with 12 rebounds, two points, two assists, two steals and one block. Hayden Stromsodt had nine points, nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal, and Brandt Colbert collected three points, three rebounds and one steal.
Dakota Minshall generated four points, four steals, one rebound and one assist. Stockton Graham tallied three points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal, and Chandler Cole contributed five points and one steal.
Andrew Rathman provided four points, four rebounds and one block, and Jude Wehrbein had two points and two steals in the game. Adam Eggert chipped in one steal for the team.
Plattsmouth 6 7 9 10 – 32
Schuyler 8 10 4 16 – 38
Plattsmouth (32)
Graham 1-8 1-2 3, Colbert 1-6 0-0 3, Rathman 1-1 2-2 4, Adkins 1-4 0-0 2, Stromsodt 3-9 3-4 9, Cole 1-3 2-2 5, Eggert 0-1 0-0 0, Wehrbein 1-6 0-0 2, Minshall 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 11-41 8-10 32.