Plattsmouth boys compete in two tournament games

ASHLAND – The Plattsmouth boys wrapped up the 2021 portion of their calendar this week with a pair of basketball games at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Invite.

Archbishop Bergan 51, Plattsmouth 33

Plattsmouth began the tournament Tuesday afternoon against Archbishop Bergan. The Knights began to pull away from the Blue Devils in the second quarter. The team produced 19 points in the period to take a 30-16 halftime lead.

Jude Wehrbein guided Plattsmouth’s offense with 11 points. He added three steals and one rebound on the defensive end of the court. Sam Campin took one charge and added ten points, four rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block.

Braden Widick contributed three points, five rebounds and one block for the Blue Devils, and Caleb Wiseman collected three points, two rebounds and one assist. Owen Prince pocketed three points, five boards, four steals, one block and one assist in his time on the court.

Austin Sohl generated two points and two rebounds and Kevin Winscot tallied one point, two rebounds and two steals. Drew Iverson saw court time for the team against the Knights.

Archbishop Bergan 11 19 9 12 – 51

Plattsmouth 5 11 5 12 – 33

Plattsmouth (33)

Wehrbein 4-9 3-4 11, Campin 4-9 0-0 10, Prince 1-5 1-2 3, Winscot 0-9 1-2 1, Widick 1-6 1-4 3, Sohl 1-2 0-0 2, Wiseman 1-2 0-0 3, Iverson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 6-12 33.

Ashland-Greenwood 79, Plattsmouth 32

The Blue Devils returned to action Wednesday afternoon against Ashland-Greenwood. AGHS set the tone for the game with 27 points in the first quarter. The Bluejays built a 45-16 halftime lead and poured in 26 points in the third quarter.

Winscot produced 17 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in the game. Prince tallied four points, four rebounds and two assists, and Wehrbein finished the day with two points, three assists, three steals, one rebound and one block.

Campin notched three points, one rebound, one assist and two steals. Widick secured four points, one steal and one block, Gage Olsen scored two points and Wiseman had one board and one steal. Sohl hauled in one rebound and T.J. Fitzpatrick, Ethan Walker and Iverson saw court time.

Plattsmouth is scheduled to resume the campaign with a pair of games next week. The team will host Platteview at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3. Plattsmouth will travel to Louisville on Tuesday, Jan. 4, for a 7:30 p.m. game with the Lions.

Plattsmouth 7 9 14 2 – 32

Ashland-Greenwood 27 18 26 8 – 79

Plattsmouth (32)

Wehrbein 1-4 0-0 2, Campin 1-6 0-0 3, Prince 2-3 0-0 4, Winscot 5-12 6-7 17, Widick 2-3 0-0 4, Sohl 0-2 0-0 0, Wiseman 0-0 0-0 0, Iverson 0-3 0-0 0, Olsen 0-0 2-2 2, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Fitzpatrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-35 8-9 32.

Ashland-Greenwood (79)

D. Jacobsen 11, Bridges 9, C. Jacobsen 20, Shepard 6, Parker 12, Konzem 7, Carey 2, Kissinger 8, Zimmerman 4.

