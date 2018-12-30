ASHLAND – The Plattsmouth boys spent their holiday break battling two teams on the basketball court in the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament.
The Blue Devils squared off with Archbishop Bergan and Ashland-Greenwood in the two-day event. Archbishop Bergan stopped PHS in the opening round Friday morning, and Ashland-Greenwood collected a victory in Saturday’s third-place game.
Archbishop Bergan 65, Plattsmouth 49
Archbishop Bergan rallied past the Blue Devils in the first-round matchup. The Knights fell behind 21-9 in the second quarter but erased that deficit in the second half. ABHS went on a 16-9 run in the third quarter and posted 27 points in the fourth period.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he felt the Blue Devils generated the scoring opportunities they were looking for throughout the game. Many of the team’s shots swished through the hoop in the first half, but those same type of attempts had a different result after the break.
“In the second half I thought we had a lot of good looks at the basket,” Tilson said. “We just weren’t able to get those looks to drop. We ran our offense really well in the first half and we had some close shots in the third quarter that didn’t fall in. That made the difference in the game.”
Plattsmouth created a 14-9 lead after Tucker Anderson posted six straight points at the end of the first quarter. Hayden Stromsodt connected on two jumpers to begin the second period, and a scoring drive by Hunter Adkins gave PHS a 21-9 lead.
Archbishop Bergan (7-2) used a late surge of points to shave the halftime deficit to 27-22. The team then started draining shots in the third quarter. Grant Frickenstein and Dre Vance both scored in the opening 40 seconds, and a traditional three-point play by Riley Lindberg gave the team a 33-32 edge.
The Knights stretched the gap to 45-38 with 4:56 to play in the fourth quarter. The team then sealed the victory at the free-throw line. Archbishop Bergan went 21-of-26 at the stripe in the fourth quarter and 16-of-18 in the final 3:01. The Knights sank 28 of their 34 free-throw attempts in the contest.
“They just got in a much better rhythm on offense in the second half,” Tilson said. “Our guys did a great job on defense in the first half and made it tough for them to get a lot of quality shots. They have a lot of good athletes and they made the plays they needed to after halftime.”
Anderson guided Plattsmouth with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. Stromsodt produced nine points, four blocks and three rebounds, and Andrew Rathman posted nine points, four boards and two assists.
Stockton Graham tallied six points, four rebounds and four assists. Adkins generated five points, three rebounds, two steals and one block, and Brandt Colbert had three points, three rebounds and two assists. Chandler Cole chipped in one assist for PHS.
Plattsmouth 14 13 9 13 – 49
Archbishop Bergan 9 13 16 27 – 65
Plattsmouth (49)
Cole 0-2 0-0 0, Graham 2-4 0-0 6, Anderson 5-10 5-8 17, Adkins 1-7 3-5 5, Rathman 4-6 1-5 9, Stromsodt 3-9 3-3 9, Colbert 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 16-44 12-21 49.
Archbishop Bergan (65)
Ridder 0-1 2-2 2, Gartner 1-3 0-0 2, Frickenstein 8-15 4-7 20, D. Vance 5-13 10-10 22, Lindberg 2-7 4-5 8, Myers 1-2 3-4 6, T. Vance 0-1 5-6 5, Gilfry 0-0 0-0 0, Villwok 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-42 28-34 65.
Ashland-Greenwood 63, Plattsmouth 51
Ashland-Greenwood gained an early advantage in Saturday’s contest with its work on defense. AGHS used a 1-2-2 press to force several turnovers during the first half. That allowed the squad to enter halftime with a 27-20 lead.
Plattsmouth (4-5) mounted a comeback attempt with 22 points in the fourth quarter. Ashland-Greenwood (5-2) preserved the lead by draining free throws down the stretch.
Adkins produced a double-double of ten points and ten rebounds. He also contributed three assists, one block and one steal. Anderson ended the game with 14 points, five boards and one steal, and Graham collected four points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Stromsodt registered ten points, five blocks, three rebounds and one assist. Rathman had eight points, five rebounds, one block and one assist, and Colbert collected five points and one rebound for Plattsmouth.
The Blue Devils will resume their season Wednesday with a trip to Louisville. The Cass County doubleheader will feature the girls game at 5 p.m. and boys game at 6:30 p.m.
Ashland-Greenwood 16 11 17 19 – 63
Plattsmouth 12 8 9 22 – 51
Plattsmouth (51)
Cole 0-4 0-0 0, Graham 1-3 2-2 4, Anderson 4-7 3-6 14, Adkins 4-9 1-1 10, Rathman 3-7 2-4 8, Stromsodt 3-6 4-5 10, Colbert 1-5 2-4 5. Totals 16-41 14-22 51.
Ashland-Greenwood (63)
Jacobsen 24, Schultz 9, Bergsten 3, Kasuke 1, Kitrell 2, vonRentzell 6, Nafzinger 10, Comstock 5.
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament Boys Results
First Round: Archbishop Bergan 65, Plattsmouth 49
First Round: Omaha Roncalli 59, Ashland-Greenwood 38
Third Place: Ashland-Greenwood 63, Plattsmouth 51
First Place: Omaha Roncalli 63, Archbishop Bergan 48