PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys left their locker room at the start of Saturday’s game with Falls City eager to defend their home court.
The Blue Devils returned to their meeting quarters after the matchup with satisfied smiles.
Plattsmouth moved its season mark to 3-2 with a 44-34 victory over the Tigers. The Blue Devils shot 40 percent from the floor and made the most of their height advantage in the paint. PHS blocked five Falls City shots and grabbed 22 rebounds.
Plattsmouth rolled out to a 12-8 lead after one quarter and maintained that spot on the scoreboard. The team went ahead 21-15 at halftime and weathered a Falls City comeback attempt in the third period.
PHS then relied on disciplined defense to preserve the victory. Plattsmouth held the Tigers (1-3) to seven points in the fourth quarter and kept FCHS from gaining many free-throw chances. The Blue Devils finished the game with just ten personal fouls.
Hunter Adkins helped Plattsmouth with a double-double effort of 15 points and 16 rebounds. He grabbed five offensive and 11 defensive boards. Adkins also posted three assists, two blocks and one steal.
Tucker Anderson produced nine points, four assists and two rebounds for Plattsmouth. Hayden Stromsodt had eight points, two blocks, one rebound and one steal, and Chandler Cole gave the Blue Devils six points, two assists, one rebound and one block.
Andrew Rathman secured two points and two rebounds and Stockton Graham tallied two points and two assists. Brandt Colbert chipped in two points and one assist in the victory.
Plattsmouth will continue its season this week with a pair of road games. The team will play at Conestoga at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and will head to Platteview Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup.
Falls City 8 7 12 7 – 34
Plattsmouth 12 9 11 12 – 44
Plattsmouth (44)
Graham 0-2 2-3 2, Anderson 2-9 4-9 9, Adkins 6-10 2-3 15, Rathman 1-4 0-0 2, Stromsodt 3-7 2-5 8, Colbert 1-3 0-0 2, Cole 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 16-40 10-20 44.