Plattsmouth boys face Blair during road trip

BLAIR – Plattsmouth athletes stayed right with Blair for the first 20 minutes of Friday night’s varsity game.

The Bears seized their scoring chances in the final 12 minutes to leave their home court with a double-digit victory.

Blair stopped the Blue Devils 53-33 in a game that remained a toss-up during the first two and a half quarters. The Bears ended the third quarter on a 7-2 run and scored on nine of their 15 trips in the final period.

Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said the Blue Devils had opportunities to stay with Blair for all 32 minutes. Several turnovers in the second half allowed Blair to maintain the lead.

“We played really well during the first half, and we kept that going early in the second,” Tilson said. “Everyone felt good at halftime. We were only down five, and we felt we could do some good things against their defense.

“We were a little too hesitant at times on offense in the second half, and that’s something we’ll keep working on. We passed up some good looks, and that better shot didn’t come our way against them.”

Plattsmouth (0-3) overcame an early 10-3 deficit with several blue-collar plays. Gage Olsen’s drive in the lane at the first-quarter buzzer made it 12-7, and Liam LaSure’s offensive rebound and putback created a 14-9 gap early in the second quarter. A reverse layup by Kevin Sohl and a fast-break layup from Henry Loontjer brought PHS within 17-13.

The Blue Devils remained within 24-19 after Olsen flew in for an offensive rebound and putback with 5:29 left in the third quarter. Plattsmouth continued to battle after Blair widened the gap to 29-19. T.J. Fitzpatrick buried a deep 3-pointer and Olsen scored off an assist from Fitzpatrick on the next play.

The Bears (2-1) began to control the game after that. Bo Meier ended the quarter with six straight points and added a layup and free throw early in the fourth. The team sealed the outcome with eight points in a 56-second span.

Olsen guided Plattsmouth with 14 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. Drew Iverson took two charges and posted three points, three boards, one assist and one steal, and Sohl delivered five points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Fitzpatrick collected six points, two assists, two steals and one rebound for PHS. LaSure tallied two points, two blocks, one steal and one board, and Brock Endorf produced two rebounds and one assist in the paint.

Loontjer had two points and one assist and Hunter Mazzulla tallied one point and one rebound. Louis Ingram, Lincoln Bradney and Dalton Eggers all saw court time for the team.

Plattsmouth will resume the season Saturday with a 5:30 p.m. home game against Schuyler. Tilson said the Blue Devils were looking forward to their second contest of the weekend.

“It’s good to get the taste out of our mouths,” Tilson said. “The basketball season is nice because you don’t have to wait a week to play again. We’ll have a chance to continue to improve tomorrow.”

Plattsmouth 7 9 10 7 – 33

Blair 12 9 14 18 – 53

Plattsmouth (33)

Fitzpatrick 2-6 0-0 6, Olsen 3-7 8-17 14, Iverson 1-7 1-2 3, Sohl 2-6 1-1 5, LaSure 1-1 0-2 2, Endorf 0-1 0-0 0, Loontjer 1-1 0-0 2, Bradney 0-2 0-0 0, Ingram 0-0 0-0 0, Mazzulla 0-0 1-2 1, Eggers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-31 11-24 33.