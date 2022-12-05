Plattsmouth boys face Elkhorn Mount Michael

ELKHORN – Elkhorn Mount Michael showcased a powerful offense Saturday afternoon in a home victory over the Plattsmouth boys.

Elkhorn Mount Michael scored in double digits in all four quarters during a 76-34 triumph. The team featured a lineup that included 11 upperclassmen. Many members of last year’s group returned to the regular rotation.

Elkhorn Mount Michael burst out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter and maintained a 35-19 halftime gap. The squad then pulled away from the Blue Devils after the break. EMM went on a 15-6 scoring run in the third quarter and had a 26-9 spree in the last period.

Gage Olsen and Drew Iverson each led Plattsmouth’s offense with 11 points. Olsen chipped in five rebounds and one assist and Iverson hauled in four boards and took one charge.

Kevin Sohl collected five points and two rebounds, Liam LaSure posted two points and five rebounds and Henry Loontjer had three points and one assist. T.J. Fitzpatrick netted two points and one rebound and Brock Endorf took one charge and produced one assist.

Dalton Eggers grabbed one rebound and Lincoln Bradney and Hunter Mazzulla each saw court time. The team finished with six offensive and 12 defensive rebounds and went 12-of-44 from the field.

Plattsmouth will resume the season Friday night with a trip to Blair. The varsity girls game will begin earlier than normal, which will create a tip time of approximately 7 p.m. for the boys. The Blue Devils will then return home Saturday afternoon for a 5:30 p.m. game against Schuyler.

Plattsmouth 7 12 6 9 – 34

Elkhorn MM 21 14 15 26 – 76

Plattsmouth (34)

Fitzpatrick 1-4 0-0 2, Olsen 4-9 3-5 11, Loontjer 1-4 0-0 3, Sohl 2-7 1-4 5, Iverson 4-14 1-4 11, LaSure 0-3 2-2 2, Endorf 0-1 0-2 0, Bradney 0-1 0-0 0, Eggers 0-0 0-0 0, Mazzulla 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-44 7-17 34.