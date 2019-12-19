PLATTSMOUTH – Fans at Tuesday night’s game between the Plattsmouth boys and Fort Calhoun watched the teams remain close on the scoreboard for all four quarters.
Fort Calhoun was able to do just enough in the final stretch to leave with the victory.
The Pioneers edged the Blue Devils 47-42 in the PHS gym. Fort Calhoun (3-2) won for the third time in ten days and claimed its first road triumph of the year. PHS fell to 1-4. All five of Plattsmouth’s early opponents have a .500 mark or better.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he was proud of the effort the Blue Devils displayed on the court. He said the game likely came down to free throws and defensive rebounding. Plattsmouth finished 9-of-16 at the free-throw line and grabbed 15 defensive rebounds. Fort Calhoun was able to get several second-chance looks at the basket.
“We battled tonight,” Tilson said. “Our free throws and defensive rebounding may have been the difference.”
Fort Calhoun went ahead 15-13 after one quarter and led 24-19 at the break. The Blue Devils stormed back in the third quarter with 13 points. Hunter Adkins and Adam Eggert led the scoring assault with several baskets and free throws.
A 3-pointer by Jude Wehrbein kept the score 38-36 with 3:02 remaining in the game, and a basket by Eggert gave Plattsmouth a 40-39 lead. Fort Calhoun went on a 5-0 run in the next minute to go up 44-40 with 26 seconds left. Adkins drained two free throws on Plattsmouth’s next trip to make it 44-42, but Fort Calhoun was able to seal the victory after that.
Adkins helped the Blue Devils with a double-double performance of 15 points and ten rebounds. He also collected two steals, one block and one assist. Eggert reached double figures with 13 points and chipped in three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Wehrbein produced six points, two assists and one rebound, and Hayden Stromsodt had three points, seven rebounds, four blocks, one assist and one steal. Stockton Graham generated five points, one assist and one steal, Andrew Rathman posted one steal and one rebound and Brandt Colbert grabbed one rebound.
Chandler Cole and Dakota Minshall both saw court time for the team in the game.
Plattsmouth will resume the season Friday with a road trip to Fort Calhoun. The Blue Devils and Tigers are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Fort Calhoun 15 9 7 16 – 47
Plattsmouth 13 6 13 10 – 42
Plattsmouth (42)
Graham 2-6 0-0 5, Colbert 0-1 0-0 0, Rathman 0-3 0-0 0, Adkins 4-9 7-10 15, Stromsodt 1-6 1-4 3, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Eggert 5-11 1-2 13, Wehrbein 2-7 0-0 6, Minshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-45 9-16 42.