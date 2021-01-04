Plattsmouth boys face Platteview in road game

PLATTEVIEW – The Plattsmouth boys made Platteview work for every basket Monday afternoon during a close conference game.
Platteview edged the Blue Devils 62-55 in the Trailblazer Conference matchup. Plattsmouth fell behind in the first half but nearly pulled off a big comeback after the break. The team scored 19 points to make it a single-possession game with less than 90 seconds on the clock.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said the Blue Devils gave a determined effort on the floor. That put the team in position to leave Platteview’s gym with a victory.
“We really battled,” Tilson said. “We were down three with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter. We had to foul and they made their free throws.”
Baskets from Hayden Stromsodt, Dakota Minshall and Jude Wehrbein helped Plattsmouth go ahead 11-7 late in the first quarter. The teams were tied at 19-19 before Platteview broke ahead on the scoreboard. The Trojans used multiple baskets to establish a 33-24 halftime gap.
Platteview created a double-digit lead in the third quarter and remained ahead 49-40 with just under five minutes left. Wehrbein created worrisome looks on Platteview’s bench with his work on offense. He made a basket and free throw with 2:10 left to pull PHS within 52-45, and his late 3-pointer helped Plattsmouth get within one possession.
Wehrbein guided the Blue Devils with 22 points during his 8-of-14 afternoon. He added four rebounds, four assists and one steal to his game totals.
Owen Prince generated nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block for Plattsmouth. Stromsodt collected ten points, six rebounds, two assists and two blocks, and Adam Eggert tallied three points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Minshall produced seven points, two steals, one rebound and one assist, and Jack Alexander posted four points, three assists and two rebounds. Kevin Winscot had two rebounds and one assist and Sam Campin hauled in one rebound.
Plattsmouth will return to the court Tuesday night for a Cass County battle with Louisville. The teams are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. at Plattsmouth.
Plattsmouth 11 13 12 19 – 55
Platteview 9 24 12 17 – 62
Plattsmouth (55)
Eggert 1-4 1-2 3, Prince 4-6 0-0 9, Wehrbein 8-14 2-4 22, Minshall 3-5 0-0 7, Stromsodt 5-7 0-0 10, Alexander 1-2 2-2 4, Campin 0-4 0-0 0, Winscot 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 5-8 55.