Plattsmouth boys face Platteview in road game

PLATTEVIEW – The Plattsmouth boys made Platteview work for every basket Monday afternoon during a close conference game.

Platteview edged the Blue Devils 62-55 in the Trailblazer Conference matchup. Plattsmouth fell behind in the first half but nearly pulled off a big comeback after the break. The team scored 19 points to make it a single-possession game with less than 90 seconds on the clock.

Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said the Blue Devils gave a determined effort on the floor. That put the team in position to leave Platteview’s gym with a victory.

“We really battled,” Tilson said. “We were down three with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter. We had to foul and they made their free throws.”

Baskets from Hayden Stromsodt, Dakota Minshall and Jude Wehrbein helped Plattsmouth go ahead 11-7 late in the first quarter. The teams were tied at 19-19 before Platteview broke ahead on the scoreboard. The Trojans used multiple baskets to establish a 33-24 halftime gap.