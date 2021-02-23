Plattsmouth boys finish season in subdistricts

Plattsmouth coaches adjusted the team’s offensive strategy at halftime in an effort to neutralize Waverly’s approach to the game. Waverly switched defenses on nearly every possession in an attempt to disrupt Plattsmouth’s offense. The Blue Devils started each trip in the second half by showing the same setup whether it was their man-to-man or zone offense.

Those changes paid off after the break. Plattsmouth went on a 7-0 run in the first 2:35 of the third quarter, and back-to-back treys from Sam Campin sliced the deficit to 30-26. A basket and free throw from Hayden Stromsodt and Jude Wehrbein’s 3-pointer from the top of the arc made it 36-35 with 5:24 to go.

“We had a little bit of a rough start, but the guys continued to compete and did a nice job of sticking with it,” Tilson said. “To cut the lead down to one point against a team that’s ranked sixth or seventh in the state is a good accomplishment. I’m proud of what this team did tonight against a pretty tough opponent.”

Waverly took advantage of three straight PHS turnovers to build a 40-35 edge. A 3-pointer from Harms at the 2:28 mark upped the lead to 43-36, and Waverly added four free throws in the final stretch to win.