Plattsmouth boys finish season in subdistricts

PLATTEVIEW – The Plattsmouth boys made Waverly work for a subdistrict victory this week during a close game on the basketball court.
Second-seeded Waverly edged third-seeded Plattsmouth 47-38 in the Subdistrict B-2 Tournament at Platteview on Monday night. The Blue Devils trailed 24-11 late in the second quarter but trimmed that deficit to one point with five minutes to play. Waverly held off the comeback attempt to advance in the tournament.
PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said the Blue Devils could feel proud of their effort against the Vikings. Waverly (14-5) played in front of a loud WHS student section and had five seniors on the roster. The team had lost twice against Elkhorn and once against ranked opponents Norris, Aurora and Beatrice prior to subdistricts.
“Our guys certainly gave it everything they had,” Tilson said. “We cut the lead down to one point in the fourth quarter and I thought we had the momentum there. We couldn’t quite break through and get the lead late, but our guys battled. They wanted to do well and they gave a really good effort tonight.”
Waverly’s veteran lineup pulled ahead of Plattsmouth early in the game. A 3-pointer from Treyton Cockerill created an 11-5 lead late in the first quarter, and a steal and fast-break layup by Preston Harms gave Waverly a 19-8 lead four minutes before halftime. Five points by A.J. Heffelfinger stretched the gap to 13 points in the next two minutes.
Plattsmouth coaches adjusted the team’s offensive strategy at halftime in an effort to neutralize Waverly’s approach to the game. Waverly switched defenses on nearly every possession in an attempt to disrupt Plattsmouth’s offense. The Blue Devils started each trip in the second half by showing the same setup whether it was their man-to-man or zone offense.
Those changes paid off after the break. Plattsmouth went on a 7-0 run in the first 2:35 of the third quarter, and back-to-back treys from Sam Campin sliced the deficit to 30-26. A basket and free throw from Hayden Stromsodt and Jude Wehrbein’s 3-pointer from the top of the arc made it 36-35 with 5:24 to go.
“We had a little bit of a rough start, but the guys continued to compete and did a nice job of sticking with it,” Tilson said. “To cut the lead down to one point against a team that’s ranked sixth or seventh in the state is a good accomplishment. I’m proud of what this team did tonight against a pretty tough opponent.”
Waverly took advantage of three straight PHS turnovers to build a 40-35 edge. A 3-pointer from Harms at the 2:28 mark upped the lead to 43-36, and Waverly added four free throws in the final stretch to win.
Stromsodt guided Plattsmouth with a double-double of 14 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and one assist. Campin contributed nine points and two rebounds and Jack Alexander tallied six points, four boards and two assists.
Wehrbein posted six points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Kevin Winscot collected three points, one rebound and one assist. Owen Prince pocketed three rebounds, one assist and one steal, Dakota Minshall made two assists and Adam Eggert had one assist.
Plattsmouth finished its season 8-15. Eggert, Alexander, Stromsodt, Minshall, Randall Aguilar, Ian Witherell and Zach Shukis were the team’s seven seniors.
“Our seniors all had important roles to play this season, and they filled those roles really well,” Tilson said. “Some of the guys may not have gotten as many minutes in games, but they really helped the team in practice and made those guys who did play a lot better. I’m incredibly proud of these seniors. They’re all good guys.”
Plattsmouth 6 7 16 9 – 38
Waverly 13 11 8 15 – 47
Plattsmouth (38)
Eggert 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 2-7 1-2 6, Wehrbein 2-5 1-2 6, Prince 0-2 0-0 0, Stromsodt 5-11 4-8 14, Campin 3-8 0-0 9, Winscot 1-5 0-0 3, Minshall 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-42 6-12 38.