Plattsmouth boys finish season in subdistricts

PLATTEVIEW – The Plattsmouth boys wanted to extend their basketball season Monday night during a subdistrict battle with Waverly.

The Vikings stopped PHS from achieving that goal with solid defense throughout the game.

Second-seeded Waverly defeated third-seeded Plattsmouth 40-29 in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament at Platteview High School. The Vikings advanced to the subdistrict championship game held the following night against Platteview.

Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said the Blue Devils gave a quality effort during the night. The team faced an aggressive matchup zone defense that expanded well past the 3-point line. Waverly held the Blue Devils to 15 points in the first half and 14 points after the break.

“We really battled but couldn’t pull it off,” Tilson said.

Defense dominated the game’s storyline for most of the first half. The teams were tied at 9-9 late in the second quarter before Plattsmouth sank a pair of 3-pointers. PHS went into halftime up 15-11.