Plattsmouth boys finish season in subdistricts

PLATTEVIEW – The Plattsmouth boys wanted to extend their basketball season Monday night during a subdistrict battle with Waverly.
The Vikings stopped PHS from achieving that goal with solid defense throughout the game.
Second-seeded Waverly defeated third-seeded Plattsmouth 40-29 in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament at Platteview High School. The Vikings advanced to the subdistrict championship game held the following night against Platteview.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said the Blue Devils gave a quality effort during the night. The team faced an aggressive matchup zone defense that expanded well past the 3-point line. Waverly held the Blue Devils to 15 points in the first half and 14 points after the break.
“We really battled but couldn’t pull it off,” Tilson said.
Defense dominated the game’s storyline for most of the first half. The teams were tied at 9-9 late in the second quarter before Plattsmouth sank a pair of 3-pointers. PHS went into halftime up 15-11.
One of the evening’s highlights came at the end of the first quarter. Plattsmouth senior Hunter Adkins grabbed the basketball and tossed it to the other side of the court from the opposing free-throw line. The crowd roared as the shot went through the hoop as the buzzer sounded. Officials waved off the basket because they felt it had come too late.
Waverly’s Andrew Heffelfinger and Noah Stoddard played key roles for the team in the second half. Heffelfinger led off the third quarter with a 3-pointer and Stoddard sank consecutive baskets to tie it at 18-18. Stoddard snapped a 22-22 ballgame with consecutive 3-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter.
You have free articles remaining.
Adkins drained two free throws with 4:36 remaining to keep Plattsmouth within 28-24. A 3-pointer from Jude Wehrbein cut the gap to 30-27, and Plattsmouth began fouling to prevent Waverly from trying to run out the clock. The Vikings made ten of their final 11 free throws to secure the victory.
Adkins helped Plattsmouth with ten points, four rebounds, one block, one assist and one steal. Dakota Minshall grabbed ten rebounds and made two steals, and Hayden Stromsodt collected seven points, five rebounds, one block and one assist.
Owen Prince tallied three points, four rebounds and two assists, and Wehrbein ended the evening with six points, three rebounds and two steals. Andrew Rathman collected two rebounds and two assists and Adam Eggert posted three points, three boards and one assist. Brandt Colbert, Chandler Cole, Ryan Oatman and Kade Hansen saw court time in the game.
Plattsmouth finished the season 9-12. Adkins, Colbert, Cole, Hansen, Oatman, Rathman and Stockton Graham were the team’s seven seniors.
Plattsmouth 5 10 7 7 – 29
Waverly 6 5 11 18 – 40
Plattsmouth (29)
Wehrbein 2-4 0-1 6, Eggert 1-3 0-0 3, Adkins 3-6 4-4 10, Rathman 0-0 0-0 0, Stromsodt 3-10 1-2 7, Minshall 0-6 0-0 0, Prince 1-2 0-1 3, Colbert 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Oatman 0-0 0-0 0, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-32 5-8 29.
Waverly (40)
Murray 5, Stoddard 14, Heffelfinger 14, Benes 2, Miller 4, Wingrove 1.