Plattsmouth boys generate victory over Omaha Gross

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys closed the regular season on a positive note Friday night with a home victory over Omaha Gross.
The Blue Devils took down the Cougars 43-35 in the PHS gym. Plattsmouth used an aggressive offense to earn scoring opportunities from both the field and free-throw line. The squad went 16-of-30 from the stripe during the night.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he was pleased with the team’s defensive performance in the opening two quarters. The Blue Devils (9-11) held Omaha Gross (1-20) to five points in the first period and just two points in the next eight minutes.
“Our defense was very good in the first half,” Tilson said.
Plattsmouth doubled up Omaha Gross 14-7 at halftime and led 19-7 after Hayden Stromsodt slammed home a basket. Two free throws by Adam Eggert made it 23-10 and Hunter Adkins flushed in a two-handed dunk to create a 15-point lead.
Omaha Gross tried to rally from a 27-14 deficit in the fourth quarter. The Cougars scored six straight points early in the period and came within 39-35 late in the game. Plattsmouth made four free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
You have free articles remaining.
Adkins guided Plattsmouth with 19 points, ten rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal. Stromsodt collected nine points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal, and Eggert finished with six points, five boards and one assist.
Jude Wehrbein provided PHS with four points, four assists and three rebounds. Dakota Minshall generated two points, six rebounds, three steals and one assist, and Owen Prince chipped in three points, three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Stockton Graham added one assist in the game.
Plattsmouth will compete in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament at Platteview High School Feb. 24-25. The third-seeded Blue Devils will take on second-seeded Waverly in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Top-seeded Platteview and fourth-seeded Nebraska City will play in the evening’s first game at 6 p.m. The title game will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Omaha Gross 5 2 7 21 – 35
Plattsmouth 5 9 13 16 – 43
Plattsmouth (43)
Wehrbein 0-5 4-9 4, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Eggert 1-3 3-4 6, Adkins 7-13 5-6 19, Stromsodt 3-13 3-5 9, Minshall 1-4 0-4 2, Prince 1-4 1-2 3. Totals 13-42 16-30 43.