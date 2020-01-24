PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys painted a winning picture on their basketball canvas Tuesday night with a prolific scoring attack against Syracuse.
The Blue Devils drained 14 3-pointers and made 53 percent of their total shots from the field in a 68-36 triumph. Ten Plattsmouth athletes wrote their names in the scoring column during the evening.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he was pleased with the team’s overall performance. The Blue Devils made assists on 14 baskets and finished 16-of-19 from the free-throw line. PHS scored in double figures in all four quarters.
“We played pretty good on offense the whole night,” Tilson said.
Jude Wehrbein highlighted the evening with a program-best performance from the 3-point arc. He splashed home eight treys and finished the night with 26 points. He sank the most 3-pointers in one game in Plattsmouth history. Travis Sabatka had posted the former school-best mark of seven 3-pointers against Milford in 2013.
Wehrbein went 8-of-10 from 3-point range and added two rebounds. He helped Plattsmouth take a 16-10 lead after one quarter and a 27-17 halftime edge. Plattsmouth (7-7) boosted the gap to 44-30 after three periods and increased its lead over Syracuse (0-12) after that.
Hayden Stromsodt collected seven points, eight rebounds, five assists and six blocks for the Blue Devils. Stockton Graham generated nine points, four assists and one block, and Hunter Adkins ended the evening with six points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks.
Andrew Rathman provided the Blue Devils with four points, three rebounds and one assist. Adam Eggert posted six points and three rebounds, Ryan Oatman tallied four points and one board and Dakota Minshall had two points, one rebound and one assist.
Sam Prokupek netted two points and one rebound and Jack Alexander had two points, two steals and one rebound. Brandt Colbert made one assist, Kade Hansen posted one rebound and one steal and Chandler Cole gave PHS defensive minutes.
Plattsmouth will compete in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament next week. The Blue Devils will be the fifth seed and will travel to fourth-seeded Waverly for the first round. The teams will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The winner will travel to Norris to take on the top-seeded Titans at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. The league tournament championship game will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the site of the top-seeded girls team remaining in the field.
Syracuse 10 7 13 6 – 36
Plattsmouth 16 11 17 24 – 68
Plattsmouth (68)
Wehrbein 8-10 2-2 26, Graham 3-5 0-0 9, Adkins 1-1 4-4 6, Rathman 0-0 4-6 4, Stromsodt 2-6 3-4 7, Minshall 1-3 0-0 2, Colbert 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Eggert 2-4 0-0 6, Oatman 1-1 1-1 4, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-1 2-2 2, Prokupek 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 19-36 16-19 68.