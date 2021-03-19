Plattsmouth boys open season against Norris

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys gave a strong showing against Norris for the first 60 minutes of Thursday night’s season-opening match.

The Titans used their depth to bring home the victory in the final part of the game.

Norris stopped Plattsmouth 7-0 in the first contest of the year for both schools. The Titans scored six times in the final 22:59 to create a larger margin.

It was the first time the Blue Devils and Titans had played since 2018. The scheduled Eastern Midlands Conference match between the schools in 2019 was cancelled, and the entire 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Plattsmouth goalkeeper Nico Ozuna kept the Blue Devils within striking distance with his work in front of the net in the first half. Norris scored at the 23:37 mark but Ozuna blocked multiple point-blank shots throughout the opening period. He caught several shots from less than ten yards away by the Titans.

Norris relied on a deep bench to wear down Plattsmouth in the second half. The team broke free from the PHS defense and fired many shots on goal. Ozuna produced more than a dozen stops but the Titans found open looks that were non-savable.