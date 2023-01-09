Plattsmouth boys play close game with Elkhorn

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth boys basketball head coach Kevin Tilson praised his team’s effort in a hard-fought loss to Elkhorn High last Friday evening.

“They made us work hard, but we did the same to them,” he said. “They’re a tough team, yet we went the distance.”

It did indeed go that far with the visiting Antlers hitting three free throws in the final 10 seconds to break a tie score winning 53-50.

It was a game with lead changes almost too many to count.

Plattsmouth sophomore guard Henry Loontjer started the scoring by making one free throw, followed by an Antler layup for a 2-1 lead.

Junior guard Gage Olsen then hit a three-pointer for a 4-2 score, followed by two more Plattsmouth baskets.

But, Elkhorn stormed back and eventually went ahead 13-12. A basket by senior Casey Schiessler just before the buzzer made it 15-12 entering the second period.

The Blue Devils regained the lead at 16-15 and later 21-17 after Loontjer hit a three. It would soon be 26-19 before Elkhorn closed the half with four straight points.

The second-half scoring started with a short jumper by Blue Devil junior Liam LaSure, but Elkhorn would not go away, and at the 5:34 mark senior Dyllan Bertucci made two free throws to tie the score at 30.

The Antlers eventually went ahead, 34-32, before Loontjer tied the score with a layup.

Elkhorn went up by three before Plattsmouth responded with six straight points for a 40-37 lead entering the final eight minutes.

The visitors scored six straight points for a 43-40 lead, but Plattsmouth would regain the lead, 47-46.

At the 2:10 mark, LaSure made a basket while being fouled in the process. Though he missed the free throw, the home team was up 49-46.

Eventually, Elkhorn went ahead 50-49, but Olsen tied the game with a free throw with less than 40 seconds remaining.

That was the end of Plattsmouth’s scoring.

Elkhorn junior Audric Bermel broke the tie with a free throw with 9.5 seconds left, followed by two free throws by junior Luke Howard for the 53-50 final.

“Hats off to Elkhorn for the way they played tonight,” Tilson said afterwards. “We threw a lot of defenses that I think confused them at times.”

This included what Tilson called a “junk defense,” three in zone coverage, two in man-to-man.

“That caught them off-guard, especially in the first half,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a tough second half.”

Olsen led Plattsmouth scorers with 17 points, followed by senior Drew Iverson with 13.

On rebounding, senior Brock Endorf led the team with five rebounds, four of them on defense.

“It’s coming along,” Tilson said of the team’s progress. “We’re getting together.”

Elkhorn 15 8 14 16 – 53

Plattsmouth 12 14 14 10 – 50