FORT CALHOUN – The Plattsmouth boys nearly pulled off a comeback Tuesday night against Fort Calhoun.
The Pioneers kept that from taking place by sinking a trio of foul shots in the closing moments.
Fort Calhoun edged the Blue Devils 46-45 in the FCHS gym. Plattsmouth stormed back from a 31-21 halftime deficit to go ahead in the fourth quarter. PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said he felt the team did a better job against the Pioneers after the break.
“We were down ten at half,” Tilson said. “We then played a very good third quarter to cut it to one. We took the lead in the fourth and got it to as high as six, but we were unable to seal it.”
Fort Calhoun (2-3) took charge of the game throughout the first half. The team led 14-8 after one period and built the gap to double digits in the second quarter. The Pioneers connected on several layups and jumpers against Plattsmouth’s defense.
PHS (2-2) sharpened its approach on both ends of the court after halftime. PHS produced a 17-8 scoring spree in the third quarter and continued that momentum at the beginning of the fourth period.
Plattsmouth was up 45-43 when Fort Calhoun drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with one second left. The Pioneers drained all three foul shots to go ahead 46-45. Fort Calhoun then prevented PHS from gaining a good look at the basket on the final play.
Hayden Stromsodt (14), Tucker Anderson (11) and Andrew Rathman (10) all scored in double digits for Plattsmouth. Stromsodt added six rebounds, two blocks and one assist and Anderson had six rebounds and one assist. Rathman led PHS on the glass with nine rebounds.
Hunter Adkins posted seven points, four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal for PHS. Stockton Graham generated seven assists, three rebounds and one steal, and Chandler Cole produced two rebounds and one steal. Brandt Colbert added three points in the contest.
Plattsmouth will continue its season Saturday against Falls City. The PHS girls will begin the doubleheader at 3:45 p.m. and the boys will play at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Plattsmouth 8 13 17 7 – 45
Fort Calhoun 14 17 8 7 – 46
Plattsmouth (45)
Graham 0-3 0-1 0, Anderson 4-10 1-2 11, Adkins 3-8 1-5 7, Rathman 4-7 2-5 10, Stromsodt 7-10 0-0 14, Colbert 1-1 0-0 3, Cole 0-5 0-1 0. Totals 19-44 4-14 45.