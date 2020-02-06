OMAHA – Hot shooting from Omaha Roncalli kept the Plattsmouth boys from having a successful road trip Tuesday night.
Omaha Roncalli used a strong perimeter attack to post a 68-31 home victory. The Crimson Pride won for the sixth time in their last seven games and scored more than 60 points for the third time in that stretch. The team’s only losses this year have come to Beatrice, state-ranked Ashland-Greenwood and undefeated Omaha Skutt twice.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said the Crimson Pride took advantage of a 19-0 scoring run in the opening quarter. The Blue Devils (7-9) had quality looks at the basket but their shots rimmed out. Omaha Roncalli grabbed defensive rebounds and created points on the other end.
“We couldn’t get the lid off the rim in the first quarter,” Tilson said. “That made the rest of the game extremely difficult to come back.”
A large portion of Omaha Roncalli’s offense came from Taiden Red, who produced one of the best perimeter shooting games in state history. He drained 12 3-pointers during the evening despite having Plattsmouth hands in his face on many of the shots.
“Taiden Red had the best game he has ever played,” Tilson said. “He had 40 points with 12-of-14 from 3’s. We really contested many of them. He was just hot tonight.”
Red drained multiple treys in the third quarter. He helped Omaha Roncalli (13-4) extend a 26-6 halftime lead to 59-23.
Hunter Adkins helped Plattsmouth with nine points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Hayden Stromsodt posted eight points, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal, and Jude Wehrbein produced six points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Andrew Rathman collected two points, three rebounds and one assist for PHS, and Stockton Graham tallied two assists, one rebound and one steal. Owen Prince had three points and two rebounds, Adam Eggert pocketed two points and one steal and Dakota Minshall had one point, three rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Jack Alexander made one rebound and one assist and Kade Hansen and Ryan Oatman each hauled in one rebound. Chandler Cole and Sam Prokupek each saw court time for the team.
Plattsmouth will resume its season Friday with a 7:30 p.m. game at Bennington. PHS will travel to Arlington on Tuesday, Feb. 11, for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Eagles.
Plattsmouth 0 6 17 8 – 31
Omaha Roncalli 19 7 33 9 – 68
Plattsmouth (31)
Wehrbein 2-8 1-5 6, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Adkins 4-13 0-0 9, Rathman 1-4 0-0 2, Stromsodt 4-10 0-0 8, Colbert 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Eggert 1-5 0-0 2, Minshall 0-1 1-2 1, Prokupek 0-1 0-0 0, Prince 1-3 0-1 3, Oatman 0-0 0-0 0, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-49 2-8 31.