ASHLAND – The Plattsmouth boys closed out the 2019 portion of their season schedule this weekend with two games on Ashland-Greenwood’s home court.
The Blue Devils competed in the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament. Plattsmouth fell to AGHS in the first round on Saturday and Archbishop Bergan on Monday afternoon.
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Plattsmouth 37
The Blue Devils and Bluejays were locked in a close battle throughout the first half. Plattsmouth rallied from an early 11-7 deficit with a 12-0 run during a five-minute span. Hayden Stromsodt, Jude Wehrbein and Adam Eggert all made baskets during the scoring spree.
AGHS (6-1) worked its way back to a 25-22 halftime score via the free-throw line. The Bluejays scored their final eight points of the second quarter from the stripe. The team held Plattsmouth scoreless in the final 3:46 of the period.
Ashland-Greenwood continued its defensive intensity in the third quarter. The team scored 13 unanswered points to take a 35-25 lead. Hunter Adkins helped PHS cut the deficit to single digits with a basket and two free throws late in the period, but the Bluejays regained control in the fourth quarter to win.
AGHS sophomore Cale Jacobsen led all scorers with 28 points. Rece Kissinger chipped in ten points for the Bluejays.
Adkins guided Plattsmouth’s offense with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. He also had six blocks, five rebounds and two assists. Andrew Rathman took one charge and had eight rebounds, two assists and two points, and Stromsodt collected nine points, four rebounds and one block.
Stockton Graham ended the game with five assists and two rebounds. Wehrbein produced eight points, two rebounds and two steals, and Eggert posted five points, one block, one rebound and one steal. Chandler Cole had one rebound, Dakota Minshall scored one point and Kade Hansen provided defensive minutes for Plattsmouth.
Ashland-Greenwood went on to win the tournament championship Monday afternoon. AGHS defeated Omaha Roncalli 62-55 in overtime. Ashland-Greenwood’s only loss this season came at Milford 48-44 in overtime on Dec. 21.
Plattsmouth 16 9 4 8 – 37
Ashland-Greenwood 11 10 17 19 – 57
Plattsmouth (37)
Eggert 2-12 1-2 5, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Wehrbein 3-7 2-2 8, Adkins 5-9 2-4 12, Rathman 1-1 0-0 2, Stromsodt 4-5 1-2 9, Cole 0-4 0-1 0, Minshall 0-1 1-2 1, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-41 6-10 37.
You have free articles remaining.
Ashland-Greenwood (57)
Kissinger 10, Jacobsen 28, Nafzinger 2, vonRentzell 7, Comstock 6, Lindley 0, Bergsten 4.
Archbishop Bergan 49, Plattsmouth 43
Plattsmouth began Monday’s third-place game on a positive note. PHS jumped out to a 10-0 lead against Archbishop Bergan and remained ahead 15-8 after one quarter.
The Knights (4-4) rallied to tie the game at 22-22 at halftime and went up 36-33 with eight minutes left. It stayed a one-possession game for most of the final period. Plattsmouth (2-6) came within 44-41 in the final minute but Archbishop Bergan was able to make enough late free throws to win.
Archbishop Bergan gained extra scoring opportunities during the game. The Knights forced 30 turnovers during the afternoon.
Adkins guided Plattsmouth with a double-double effort of 20 points and 13 rebounds. He went 8-of-10 from the floor and added four assists, three steals and three blocks.
Eggert collected seven points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist. Wehrbein tallied three pints, five boards, three assists and one steal, and Stromsodt collected three points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Graham produced four points, three rebounds and one steal, and Minshall netted two points, two steals and one assist. Rathman generated two points, three rebounds and one assist, and Sam Prokupek posted two points, one assist and one steal for Plattsmouth.
Archbishop Bergan 8 14 14 13 – 49
Plattsmouth 15 7 11 10 – 43
Plattsmouth (43)
Eggert 3-6 0-0 7, Graham 2-5 0-0 4, Wehrbein 1-4 0-0 3, Adkins 8-10 4-8 20, Rathman 1-1 0-0 2, Stromsodt 1-2 1-2 3, Cole 0-1 0-0 0, Minshall 1-1 0-0 2, Prokupek 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-32 5-10 43.