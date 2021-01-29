Plattsmouth boys play in league tournament semifinals

WAHOO – The Plattsmouth boys ran into one of the top-scoring teams in the state Thursday night in the conference tournament semifinals.

Top-seeded Wahoo showcased its powerful offense during an 83-50 victory in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. The Warriors posted 28 points in the first quarter and widened the lead after that. Wahoo went up 45-20 at halftime and put the game away with 26 points in the third quarter.

WHS (12-3) repeated its success from earlier games. The squad has scored more than 80 points four times and dropped 89 points on Elkhorn North in late December. Aurora, Yutan, Crete and Waverly have been the only teams to hold Wahoo under the 60-point mark.

Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth (6-9) played its second game in as many nights after a 53-48 victory over Nebraska City in the first round. Wahoo received a first-round bye due to being the number-one seed in the tournament.

Kevin Winscot helped the Blue Devils with ten points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Sam Campin poured in nine points and five rebounds and Jude Wehrbein had nine points, three assists and two rebounds. Jack Alexander chipped in nine points, three rebounds, two blocks and one assist.