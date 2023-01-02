Plattsmouth boys play pair of defending state champions

ASHLAND – The Plattsmouth boys squared off against two of the top basketball teams in Nebraska this week at the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Invite.

The Blue Devils faced Ashland-Greenwood and Omaha Roncalli at the tournament. Both of Plattsmouth’s opponents collected state championships last year in their respective classes.

Ashland-Greenwood won the Class C-1 state championship with a 36-33 victory over Auburn. Omaha Roncalli claimed the Class B state title with a 52-37 triumph over Omaha Skutt. Both teams returned multiple players from their championship rosters this season.

Ashland-Greenwood 80, Plattsmouth 32

Ashland-Greenwood opened Thursday's game with several scoring sprees. The Bluejays posted 25 points in the opening quarter and increased their production in the next period. AGHS generated 30 points to build a 55-20 halftime advantage.

Gage Olsen helped Plattsmouth with 14 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Henry Loontjer pocketed nine points, three rebounds and one assist for PHS, and Brock Endorf gave the Blue Devils one point and two rebounds.

Lincoln Bradney collected three points and one rebound and Drew Iverson had three points, one assist and one steal. Hunter Mazzulla scored two points, Liam LaSure hauled in one rebound and T.J. Fitzpatrick made one assist. Dalton Eggers and Louis Ingram each saw court time for the team.

Ashland-Greenwood 25 30 12 13 – 80

Plattsmouth 10 10 5 7 – 32

Plattsmouth (32)

Fitzpatrick 0-4 0-0 0, Olsen 6-10 2-4 14, Loontjer 4-7 0-0 9, Iverson 1-3 0-0 3, LaSure 0-0 0-0 0, Endorf 0-1 1-2 1, Ingram 0-1 0-0 0, Eggers 0-1 0-0 0, Bradney 1-3 0-0 3, Mazzulla 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 13-32 3-6 32.

Omaha Roncalli 66, Plattsmouth 31

Omaha Roncalli broke open a close game in the second quarter on Friday. Plattsmouth stayed within 13-12 after one period before the Crimson Pride gained momentum. Omaha Roncalli used a 22-5 run to establish control on the scoreboard.

Iverson took one charge and posted five points, five rebounds and one assist. Bradney generated nine points, three rebounds and two steals for Plattsmouth, and Fitzpatrick collected seven points, two boards, two steals and one assist.

Olsen tallied eight points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. LaSure posted two points, four rebounds and three blocks in the paint, Endorf collected two rebounds and Ingram made one assist.

Omaha Roncalli 13 22 8 23 – 66

Plattsmouth 12 5 6 8 – 31

Plattsmouth (31)

Fitzpatrick 3-10 0-0 7, Olsen 2-8 3-4 8, Loontjer 0-0 0-0 0, Iverson 0-6 5-9 5, LaSure 1-1 0-0 2, Bradney 3-4 2-3 9, Ingram 0-1 0-0 0, Endorf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 9-31 10-16 31.