Plattsmouth boys produce points in league tournament

PLATTEVIEW – The Plattsmouth boys left Platteview’s gym with plenty of wrestling medals Friday night after their performances at the league meet.

The Blue Devils finished fourth in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament with 103 points. Four PHS athletes reached the championship matches of their weight brackets.

Josh Adkins highlighted the team’s trip with a league title at 195 pounds. Adkins (28-5) pinned his first two opponents in 3:28 and 0:26 to reach the first-place bout. He delivered a 17-1 technical fall over Wahoo’s Kyan Lausterer in 2:40.

Josh Colgrove (170), Cameron Aughenbaugh (182) and Caleb Adkins (220) captured second-place medals for the Blue Devils.

Colgrove (31-3) battled Beatrice’s Torrance Keehn (17-2) for the TBC championship. Keehn won the battle of ranked wrestlers with a 6-2 decision.

Aughenbaugh (26-8) pocketed two pins to reach his championship match. Beatrice’s Deegan Nelson improved to 30-1 with a pin in the second period.

Caleb Adkins (18-9) squared off with Beatrice’s Brock Ostdiek (27-6) in their title bout. Ostdiek collected a 10-3 victory in the match.

Cael Nielsen added a third-place medal at 120 pounds for Plattsmouth. Logan Wooten (138), Mathew Zitek (160) and Eli Michel (285) finished fourth in their weight brackets.

Team Results

Nebraska City 166.5, Beatrice 156, Wahoo 119, Plattsmouth 103, Ralston 73.5, Platteview 58.5

Plattsmouth Results

120 – Cael Nielsen (3rd)

Dec. by Tristan Reinke (BEA) 10-6 (OT), pinned Jet Nuckolls (WHS) 2:13

126 – Hayden Coleman

Pinned by Isaiah Foster (WHS) 0:54, pinned by Dillon Bills (PLV) 2:13

132 – Chance Larsen

Pinned by Colton Jelinek (BEA) 0:42, pinned by Aidan Riha (PLV) 1:39

138 – Logan Wooten (4th)

Tech fall Gage Monroe (RAL) 22-7 (4:44), pinned by Malachi Bordovsky (WHS) 0:53, dec. Collin Mangnall (BEA) 9-2, pinned by Reed Patera (PLV) 2:48

145 – Bryce Neuin

Pinned by Michael Mass (RAL) 5:16, pinned by Kruse Williamson (BEA) 4:45

160 – Mathew Zitek (4th)

Dec. Brandon Hasenkamp (WHS) 7-0, pinned by Cole Maschmann (BEA) 1:43, pinned Colin Horst (PLV) 0:46, maj. dec. by Miguel James (RAL) 12-2

170 – Josh Colgrove (2nd)

Pinned A.J. Ress-Conkey (RAL) 1:33, dec. by Torrance Keehn (BEA) 6-2

182 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (2nd)

Pinned Kaden Johnson (NCY) 1:11, pinned Nick Horst (PLV) 2:18, pinned by Deegan Nelson (BEA) 2:51

195 – Josh Adkins (1st)

Pinned Hayden Lattimer-Huntington (BEA) 3:28, pinned Connor Neumeister (NCY) 0:26, tech fall Kyan Lausterer (WHS) 17-1 (2:40)

220 – Caleb Adkins (2nd)

Dec. Mikah Ruiz (NCY) 7-6, dec. by Brock Ostdiek (BEA) 10-3

285 – Eli Michel (4th)

Pinned by Trevor Beavers (WHS) 3:56, pinned by Alex Maye (BEA) 3:35, pinned by Clay DuVall (NCY) 0:50

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.