PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys basketball team finished the 2018-19 season 8-15. Adam Eggert, Chandler Cole, Stockton Graham, Hunter Adkins, Brandt Colbert, Ryan Oatman, Tucker Anderson, Dakota Minshall, Andrew Rathman, Nolan Cherek, Kade Hansen and Hayden Stromsodt all appeared in varsity games this year.
Offense
Plattsmouth scored 1,048 points this season and averaged 45.6 points per game. The team shot 41 percent from the field (332-of-933) and 28 percent from 3-point range (87-of-306). The Blue Devils sank 60 percent of their free-throw attempts (197-of-327).
Stromsodt led the Blue Devils with 279 points (12.1 ppg). He drained 49 percent of his field-goal attempts (112-of-228) and made 73 percent of his free throws (54-of-74).
Anderson scored 239 points during the season (10.4 ppg). He sank 37 percent of his shots from the floor (72-of-196) and made a team-best 28 3-pointers (28-of-86).
Adkins was the third member of the team to register triple digits in points. He scored 184 points (8.0 ppg) and shot 48 percent from the field (72-of-150).
Graham collected 95 points (4.1 ppg). He made 33 percent of his field goals (29-of-88) and 31 percent of his 3-pointers (18-of-59). He also went 19-of-24 from the free-throw line.
Rathman (87), Cole (64), Colbert (59), Cherek (16), Minshall (11), Eggert (9), Oatman (3) and Hansen (2) all added points for Plattsmouth this season.
Plattsmouth finished the season with 257 assists. The Blue Devils averaged 11.2 assists per game.
Graham (91), Anderson (57), Adkins (39), Cole (21), Stromsodt (20), Rathman (12), Colbert (10), Oatman (2), Minshall (2), Cherek (2) and Hansen (1) all made assists for PHS during the year.
Defense
Plattsmouth generated 79 blocks during the campaign. Stromsodt led the team with 46 blocks. Adkins posted 21 blocks, Cole made six blocks and Anderson collected two blocks. Graham, Rathman, Cherek and Hansen all added one block apiece.
The Blue Devils made 79 steals on the court. Anderson led the way with 20 steals. Adkins (17) and Graham (12) also finished in double figures.
Stromsodt (9), Cole (7), Rathman (5), Minshall (3), Colbert (3), Eggert (2) and Cherek (1) all added steals for the team.
Rebounding
Plattsmouth hauled in 599 rebounds this season. The Blue Devils snared 146 offensive and 453 defensive rebounds and averaged 26.0 boards per game.
Adkins collected 154 rebounds (32 offensive, 122 defensive) and Stromsodt tallied 130 rebounds (39 offensive, 91 defensive). Anderson collected 93 boards (22 offensive, 71 defensive) and Rathman posted 68 rebounds (14 offensive, 54 defensive).
Graham (54), Colbert (36), Cole (31), Cherek (22), Eggert (4), Oatman (3), Minshall (2) and Hansen (2) all added rebounds for Plattsmouth.