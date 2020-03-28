Plattsmouth boys release season stats

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys basketball team finished the 2019-20 season 9-12. Sam Prokupek, Adam Eggert, Chandler Cole, Stockton Graham, Hunter Adkins, Brandt Colbert, Ryan Oatman, Jude Wehrbein, Dakota Minshall, Jack Alexander, Andrew Rathman, Kade Hansen, Owen Prince and Hayden Stromsodt appeared in varsity games for the Blue Devils.

Offense

Plattsmouth scored 900 points this season and averaged 42.9 points per game. The team went 306-of-821 from the floor (37.3 percent) and 82-of-321 from 3-point range (25.6 percent). Plattsmouth finished 206-of-328 from the free-throw line (62.8 percent).

Adkins led the Blue Devils with 218 points. He went 78-of-162 from the field (48.1 percent) and 56-of-89 from the foul line (62.9 percent).

Stromsodt collected 189 points and went 74-of-158 from the floor (46.8 percent). He finished 41-of-62 from the free-throw line (66.1 percent).

Wehrbein generated 163 points and finished 44-of-135 from the field (32.6 percent). He sank a team-best 28 3-pointers and went 28-of-86 from long distance (32.6 percent). He also went 47-of-73 from the free-throw line (64.4 percent).