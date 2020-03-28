Plattsmouth boys release season stats

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys basketball team finished the 2019-20 season 9-12. Sam Prokupek, Adam Eggert, Chandler Cole, Stockton Graham, Hunter Adkins, Brandt Colbert, Ryan Oatman, Jude Wehrbein, Dakota Minshall, Jack Alexander, Andrew Rathman, Kade Hansen, Owen Prince and Hayden Stromsodt appeared in varsity games for the Blue Devils.
Offense
Plattsmouth scored 900 points this season and averaged 42.9 points per game. The team went 306-of-821 from the floor (37.3 percent) and 82-of-321 from 3-point range (25.6 percent). Plattsmouth finished 206-of-328 from the free-throw line (62.8 percent).
Adkins led the Blue Devils with 218 points. He went 78-of-162 from the field (48.1 percent) and 56-of-89 from the foul line (62.9 percent).
Stromsodt collected 189 points and went 74-of-158 from the floor (46.8 percent). He finished 41-of-62 from the free-throw line (66.1 percent).
Wehrbein generated 163 points and finished 44-of-135 from the field (32.6 percent). He sank a team-best 28 3-pointers and went 28-of-86 from long distance (32.6 percent). He also went 47-of-73 from the free-throw line (64.4 percent).
Eggert scored 99 points and finished 34-of-111 from the field (30.6 percent). He finished 20-of-75 from 3-point range (26.7 percent) and 11-of-15 from the foul line (73.3 percent).
Graham collected 68 points and finished 22-of-63 from the floor (34.9 percent). He went 13-of-36 from 3-point distance (36.1 percent) and 11-of-21 from the free-throw line (52.4 percent).
Rathman (45), Minshall (36), Colbert (17), Cole (17), Prince (15), Alexander (13), Oatman (9), Hansen (6) and Prokupek (5) added points for Plattsmouth during the year.
You have free articles remaining.
Plattsmouth collected 207 assists and averaged 9.6 assists per game. Graham posted a team-best 43 assists and Adkins dished out 40 assists on offense.
Wehrbein (36), Minshall (19), Rathman (17), Eggert (17), Stromsodt (16), Colbert (5), Prince (5), Cole (4), Alexander (2), Hansen (1), Oatman (1) and Prokupek (1) added assists for PHS.
Defense
Plattsmouth produced 112 blocks during the campaign. Stromsodt (54) and Adkins (46) posted the majority of the team’s blocks. Minshall (3), Prince (2), Eggert (2), Cole (1), Graham (1), Wehrbein (1), Rathman (1) and Hansen (1) helped PHS in the category.
The Blue Devils ended the season with 118 steals. Minshall, Wehrbein and Adkins shared the lead with 23 steals apiece.
Stromsodt (14), Eggert (11), Graham (8), Rathman (5), Cole (3), Alexander (2), Prince (2), Hansen (1), Oatman (1), Colbert (1) and Prokupek (1) added steals for the squad.
Rebounding
Plattsmouth finished the year with 555 rebounds. The team hauled in 149 offensive and 406 defensive boards.
Adkins led the team with 148 rebounds (34 offensive, 114 defensive). Stromsodt pocketed 139 boards (37 offensive, 102 defensive) and Rathman collected 69 rebounds (22 offensive, 47 defensive).
Minshall (41), Wehrbein (32), Eggert (32), Graham (25), Colbert (14), Prince (14), Cole (11), Hansen (10), Oatman (7), Prokupek (7) and Alexander (6) posted rebounds during the winter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!