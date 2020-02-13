Plattsmouth boys soar past Arlington
Plattsmouth boys soar past Arlington

Plattsmouth basketball

ARLINGTON – The Plattsmouth boys took down Arlington on Tuesday night with an effective display of offense all over the court.

The Blue Devils sank 49 percent of their shots in a 56-41 triumph. Hayden Stromsodt and Hunter Adkins led the charge with a pair of big nights. Stromsodt went 8-of-9 from the floor during his 17-point evening and Adkins ended the contest with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he was pleased with the team’s approach on offense. PHS led 23-18 at the break and produced a 23-point outburst in the third period.

“We played a very effective second half, especially the third quarter,” Tilson said. “Hayden and Hunter had very nice games, with Hunter having a double-double.”

The Blue Devils found most of their scoring success in the paint. The team went 21-of 35 from inside the 3-point arc. Plattsmouth grabbed eight offensive rebounds and dished out assists on 17 baskets.

Adkins added four blocks and two assists to his double-double effort, and Stromsodt collected two rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Andrew Rathman drew one charge and produced five rebounds and three assists in the victory.

Kade Hansen drew one charge and tallied two points and three rebounds for Plattsmouth. Owen Prince posted six points, two rebounds, one assist and one block, and Adam Eggert collected three points, four rebounds and three assists.

Jude Wehrbein generated six points, five assists and one steal, Dakota Minshall had three assists, two steals and one rebound and Jack Alexander tallied two points and one rebound. Ryan Oatman chipped in one rebound and Brandt Colbert provided defensive minutes for PHS.

Plattsmouth    12 11 23 10 – 56

Arlington          8 10 11 12 – 41

Plattsmouth (56)

Wehrbein 2-8 0-2 6, Eggert 1-5 0-1 3, Adkins 8-16 2-4 18, Rathman 1-1 0-4 2, Stromsodt 8-9 1-1 17, Colbert 0-1 0-0 0, Minshall 0-2 0-0 0, Hansen 1-1 0-0 2, Alexander 1-2 0-0 2, Prince 2-4 2-3 6, Oatman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 5-15 56.

