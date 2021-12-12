Plattsmouth boys split pair of weekend games

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys continued their journey down the 2021-22 season trail this weekend with a pair of games against Blair and Schuyler.

Blair 65, Plattsmouth 37

Blair took down the Blue Devils in front of a large crowd in the PHS gym Friday night. The Bears built a 30-16 lead midway through the second quarter and went up 39-20 early in the second half. The team maintained its double-digit lead the rest of the way.

PHS head coach Kevin Tilson said the Blue Devils opened the game with a zone defense because Blair had not shown the ability to make 3-pointers early in the season. The Bears spoiled that strategy by going 4-of-6 from long distance in the first six minutes.

“We’d scouted them and knew that they wanted to get the ball inside, because they have some pretty good size down there,” Tilson said. “That’s a big part of their game. They had only taken 12 3’s in their first two games, so that hadn’t been something they had tried to do very much. We wanted to clog the lane as much as possible and make them take those outside shots.”

Braden Widick helped the Blue Devils throughout the game with eight points, three rebounds and two assists. Kevin Winscot produced 11 points, four assists and three boards, and Owen Prince collected four points, four rebounds and two steals.

Sam Campin generated six points, three rebounds and one steal for Plattsmouth. Drew Iverson tallied three points and one rebound and Jude Wehrbein had three points, three assists, one rebound and one steal.

Evan Miller posted two rebounds and one assist, Caleb Wiseman collected one rebound and Austin Sohl had one board and one assist. Gage Olsen chipped in two points and T.J. Fitzpatrick and Kevin Sohl each saw court time.

Tilson said the Blue Devils were eager to head back to the court on Saturday against Schuyler.

“Being able to play right away tomorrow is a good thing,” Tilson said. “We can get the taste of this game out of our mouths. We’re going to have another chance to play in less than 20 hours, and I think the guys are excited about getting to do that.”

Blair 18 17 16 14 – 65

Plattsmouth 7 13 7 10 – 37

Plattsmouth (37)

Wehrbein 1-4 1-3 3, Campin 2-8 0-0 6, Prince 1-5 2-2 4, Winscot 3-8 3-7 11, Widick 3-4 2-3 8, A. Sohl 0-1 0-0 0, Wiseman 0-2 0-0 0, Iverson 1-1 0-0 3, Miller 0-1 0-0 0, K. Sohl 0-0 0-0 0, Olsen 1-1 0-0 2, Fitzpatrick 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 12-36 8-15 37.

Plattsmouth 62, Schuyler 20

Plattsmouth emerged from the halftime locker room on a motivated mission against Schuyler. The Blue Devils outscored the Warriors 45-8 in the final 16 minutes of their game.

Campin guided Plattsmouth’s offense with a 27-point outburst. He finished 10-of-16 from the floor and 4-of-8 from 3-point range. He went 3-of-3 from the foul line and added three assists, three steals and three rebounds.

Winscot helped the Blue Devils with 11 points, six rebounds, five steals, four assists and one block. Iverson took one charge and produced three points and two assists, and Wehrbein directed the team’s offense at point guard with six assists. He also produced two points, six steals and three rebounds.

Prince gathered two points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Wiseman generated two points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal. Austin Sohl had five points and one rebound, Widick tallied five points and one steal and Miller collected two points and one rebound.

Fitzpatrick scored three points, Kevin Sohl grabbed one rebound and Olsen gave the team defensive help. The Blue Devils made assists on 21 of their 24 field goals and hauled in 24 rebounds against the Warriors.

Plattsmouth 10 7 23 22 – 62

Schuyler 8 4 3 5 – 20

Plattsmouth (62)

Wehrbein 1-5 0-0 2, Campin 10-16 3-3 27, Prince 1-5 0-2 2, Winscot 4-14 1-3 11, Widick 2-4 1-2 5, A. Sohl 2-2 1-2 5, Wiseman 1-1 0-0 2, Iverson 1-2 0-0 3, Miller 1-1 0-0 2, Fitzpatrick 1-1 0-0 3, K. Sohl 0-0 0-0 0, Olsen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 6-12 62.

