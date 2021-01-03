Plattsmouth boys split tournament contests

ASHLAND – The Plattsmouth boys left Ashland-Greenwood’s gym with winning feelings Thursday afternoon after a third-place finish in a holiday tournament.
The Blue Devils split a pair of games in the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament. Omaha Roncalli stopped PHS on Dec. 30 and Plattsmouth defeated Archbishop Bergan the next day.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he was pleased with the effort he saw during the tournament. Both of the team’s opponents entered the event with stout resumes. Omaha Roncalli finished second in last year’s Class B State Tournament and Archbishop Bergan had won six of its first eight games.
“This was a good tournament for us,” Tilson said. “Getting the win today (Thursday) was huge for our confidence, and I thought we made a lot of progress during both games. I think the guys are feeling good about where we’re at right now.”
Omaha Roncalli 68, Plattsmouth 48
The Crimson Pride made life difficult for the Blue Devils in the first half of their first-round game. Omaha Roncalli doubled up Plattsmouth 22-11 in the opening quarter and built a 42-26 halftime lead.
Hayden Stromsodt produced 13 points, six blocks, four rebounds, two assists and one steal for Plattsmouth. Kevin Winscot posted two points and six rebounds, Sam Campin scored nine points and Adam Eggert had seven points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Jude Wehrbein pocketed two points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block. Owen Prince tallied four points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Dakota Minshall generated six points, three assists, one board and one steal.
Jack Alexander collected two points and one steal, Randall Aguilar had one rebound and one steal and Caleb Wiseman scored three points. Braden Widick chipped in a pair of assists for the Blue Devils.
Plattsmouth 11 15 7 15 – 48
Omaha Roncalli 22 20 17 9 – 68
Plattsmouth (48)
Eggert 3-6 0-0 7, Prince 1-2 1-2 4, Wehrbein 1-3 0-2 2, Minshall 2-4 0-0 6, Stromsodt 5-9 3-7 13, Campin 3-4 0-0 9, Alexander 1-5 0-1 2, Aguilar 0-1 0-1 0, Winscot 1-5 0-1 2, Wiseman 1-1 0-0 3, Widick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-40 4-14 48.
Plattsmouth 64, Archbishop Bergan 55
One of Plattsmouth’s top goals against Archbishop Bergan was to be tougher than the Knights both in the paint and on the perimeter.
That tenacious attitude paid off with a victory in the third-place game.
Plattsmouth went ahead 23-13 after one quarter and went on to win by nine points. Tilson said everyone in the lineup made valuable contributions during the afternoon.
“We told the guys that we wanted to be a dog in a fight today,” Tilson said. “We knew this was going to be a really hard-fought game, so we told them that we needed to battle for all four quarters in order to win.
“I was really happy to see the guys approach things with exactly that type of mindset. We jumped on them early, and every time that they tried to take the lead we were able to respond and stay in front. It was a great all-around team win today.”
The Blue Devils scored on three of their first four trips and went ahead 13-8 midway through the first period. A rebound and putback from Alexander and five straight points from Winscot gave the team a ten-point lead after one quarter.
Archbishop Bergan closed the halftime gap to 32-26 and tied things at 36-36 late in the third quarter. The Blue Devils re-established the lead in the final 1:49. Alexander and Campin each sank baskets and Stromsodt made one free throw to build a six-point edge.
Alexander then stepped into the spotlight in the fourth quarter. He scored 13 points in the period and helped Plattsmouth withstand a rally attempt by the Knights. He went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the last 1:20.
“We work on free throws all of the time in practice, and those turned out to be huge for us today,” Tilson said. “We made 16 free throws and they only made seven, and we ended up winning by nine, so it made a big difference in how things turned out.”
Alexander guided Plattsmouth with 22 points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block. Stromsodt produced 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and Prince ended the game with five points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Eggert collected three points, four boards, four assists, one steal and one block, and Wehrbein tallied six points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals. Winscot had five points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal, and Campin delivered five points, three rebounds and two assists for Plattsmouth.
Minshall helped the Blue Devils with four points, two assists and one rebound. Aguilar added defensive minutes for the team.
Plattsmouth 23 9 11 21 – 64
Archbishop Bergan 13 13 11 18 – 55
Plattsmouth (64)
Eggert 1-4 0-1 3, Prince 2-4 1-2 5, Wehrbein 2-6 0-3 6, Minshall 1-3 2-2 4, Stromsodt 5-8 4-8 14, Campin 1-4 2-2 5, Alexander 7-9 7-9 22, Aguilar 0-0 0-0 0, Winscot 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 21-44 16-27 64.