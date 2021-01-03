Plattsmouth boys split tournament contests

“We told the guys that we wanted to be a dog in a fight today,” Tilson said. “We knew this was going to be a really hard-fought game, so we told them that we needed to battle for all four quarters in order to win.

“I was really happy to see the guys approach things with exactly that type of mindset. We jumped on them early, and every time that they tried to take the lead we were able to respond and stay in front. It was a great all-around team win today.”

The Blue Devils scored on three of their first four trips and went ahead 13-8 midway through the first period. A rebound and putback from Alexander and five straight points from Winscot gave the team a ten-point lead after one quarter.

Archbishop Bergan closed the halftime gap to 32-26 and tied things at 36-36 late in the third quarter. The Blue Devils re-established the lead in the final 1:49. Alexander and Campin each sank baskets and Stromsodt made one free throw to build a six-point edge.

Alexander then stepped into the spotlight in the fourth quarter. He scored 13 points in the period and helped Plattsmouth withstand a rally attempt by the Knights. He went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the last 1:20.