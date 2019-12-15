PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth boys found themselves in a double-digit hole after one quarter against Nebraska City on Friday night.
The Blue Devils used their shooting shovels to work their way out of the deficit by the final whistle.
Plattsmouth defeated Nebraska City 65-62 in an overtime battle. PHS fell behind 18-7 after eight minutes but caught up to the Pioneers after that. The team went on a 19-9 run in the second quarter and scored 33 points in the second half.
Plattsmouth (1-2) led 49-47 with four minutes to go and held a 59-56 lead with less than 20 seconds to play in regulation. Nebraska City (1-2) sent the game to overtime with 4.8 seconds left on the clock.
The Blue Devils regrouped in the overtime session. The team sank a pair of baskets to go in front 63-62. Adam Eggert drained two free throws with 23 seconds left to create a 65-62 margin. PHS kept Nebraska City from extending the game in the final moments.
Hunter Adkins and Stockton Graham both enjoyed double-double performances against the Pioneers. Adkins finished with 20 points, ten rebounds, one assist and one block. Graham generated 11 points, ten assists and three rebounds for the Blue Devils.
Hayden Stromsodt ended the evening with 11 points, seven rebounds, one block and one steal. Eggert collected five points, three boards, two assists, two steals and one block, and Jude Wehrbein posted 12 points and three steals.
Brandt Colbert tallied five points and two rebounds and Andrew Rathman had six rebounds, one point, one assist and one steal. Dakota Minshall grabbed four rebounds and Chandler Cole collected three rebounds.
Nebraska City 18 9 17 15 3 – 62
Plattsmouth 7 19 14 19 6 – 65
Plattsmouth (65)
Graham 3-7 4-6 11, Colbert 1-3 2-2 5, Rathman 0-2 1-3 1, Adkins 7-11 6-12 20, Stromsodt 5-11 1-2 11, Cole 0-2 0-0 0, Eggert 1-3 2-2 5, Wehrbein 2-6 6-8 12, Minshall 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 22-35 65.