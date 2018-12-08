The Plattsmouth boys enjoyed a winning weekend on the basketball court with double-digit victories over a pair of opponents.
Plattsmouth 56, Nebraska City 31
The Blue Devils traveled to Nebraska City Friday night for a rivalry matchup with the Pioneers. Plattsmouth took control of the contest in the second half. The team outscored NCHS 36-9 after the break to win by a large margin.
PHS used its height to dominate the glass throughout the game. Plattsmouth hauled in ten offensive and 34 defensive rebounds. Hunter Adkins (12) and Andrew Rathman (11) led the squad with double-figure efforts in the department.
Tucker Anderson finished the evening with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal. Adkins chipped in 13 points, two steals and two assists, and Rathman produced nine points and one assist. Hayden Stromsodt helped the team with ten points and five rebounds.
Stockton Graham dished out four assists and added two rebounds and one steal. Brandt Colbert tallied three points, one rebound and one assist, Adam Eggert had one point and two boards and Chandler Cole had one rebound and one assist.
Nolan Cherek and Ryan Oatman each posted one rebound in the victory. Dakota Minshall also saw court time for the team.
Plattsmouth 10 10 23 13 – 56
Nebraska City 7 15 7 2 – 31
Plattsmouth (56)
Graham 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 5-6 7-8 20, Rathman 3-7 3-6 9, Adkins 5-8 2-4 13, Stromsodt 5-6 0-0 10, Colbert 1-2 0-0 3, Cole 0-4 0-0 0, Eggert 0-0 1-2 1, Cherek 0-0 0-2 0, Oatman 0-0 0-0 0, Minshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-36 13-22 56.
Plattsmouth 59, Schuyler 20
Plattsmouth returned to the court Saturday afternoon for a home matchup with Schuyler. The Blue Devils used the same type of winning playbook against the Warriors. Plattsmouth shot 45 percent from the floor and gained many second-chance opportunities. The team collected eight offensive and 24 defensive rebounds in the game.
Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said he was pleased with the team’s work on the defensive end. Schuyler was unable to keep pace with Plattsmouth in the final three quarters. PHS went on a 20-5 run in the second period and outscored the Warriors 30-10 after the break.
“We played very tough defense to make it tough on Schuyler,” Tilson said.
Anderson helped Plattsmouth with 12 points, seven rebounds, three steals and one assist. Stromsodt secured nine rebounds and posted two blocks, two steals and eight points, and Adkins ended the game with ten points, five blocks, four boards, three assists and two steals.
Cole generated nine points and five rebounds and Cherek had two points, four rebounds and one assist. Rathman and Graham each scored five points for PHS. Graham added two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block.
Eggert produced three points and one steal and Kade Hansen had one board, one steal and one block. Colbert grabbed one rebound, Oatman scored three points and made one assist and Minshall had two points and one assist.
Schuyler 5 5 5 5 – 20
Plattsmouth 9 20 11 19 – 59
Plattsmouth (59)
Graham 2-4 0-0 5, Anderson 4-11 3-9 12, Rathman 2-5 1-2 5, Adkins 4-8 2-4 10, Stromsodt 3-9 2-2 8, Cole 3-6 0-0 9, Colbert 0-1 0-0 0, Eggert 1-1 0-0 3, Cherek 1-1 0-0 2, Minshall 1-2 0-0 2, Oatman 1-1 0-0 3, Hansen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 8-17 59.