LOUISVILLE – The Plattsmouth boys were in no rush to launch quick shots against Louisville’s defense Tuesday night.
That slow-but-steady approach helped the Blue Devils win a road game over the Lions.
Plattsmouth defeated Louisville 37-30 with a methodical strategy on offense. The team made multiple passes against Louisville’s 2-3 zone to try to find holes in the defensive scheme. That patience allowed PHS to finish the game 13-of-28 from the field and 9-of-14 from the free-throw line.
“We played slow and looked for a great shot every possession versus their 2-3,” Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson said. “We played smart and consistent.”
Plattsmouth (4-6) and Louisville (3-7) combined for four baskets and one free throw in the first quarter. Stockton Graham, Hunter Adkins and Hayden Stromsodt all sank baskets for Plattsmouth in the period. Tyler Mackling canned a 3-pointer and Caleb Hrabik made a free throw for Louisville.
The Blue Devils began to find more offense in the second period. Stromsodt ended the stanza with five points and Graham drilled a 3-pointer for the team. Two free throws from Wehrbein helped Plattsmouth go ahead 16-11 at the break.
Offense from Adkins, Wehrbein, Stromsodt and Adam Eggert gave Plattsmouth a 26-17 margin after three quarters. Louisville tried to rally with 13 points in the fourth quarter, but PHS was able to preserve the victory.
Stromsodt led Plattsmouth’s offense with 13 points. He added seven rebounds, one block, one steal and one assist. Adkins collected nine points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals, and Wehrbein had five points, two assists and one steal.
You have free articles remaining.
Eggert ended the game with five points, one assist and one steal, and Graham contributed five points, two assists and one rebound. Dakota Minshall made two blocks and one steal and Andrew Rathman posted one rebound and one assist. Chandler Cole, Brandt Colbert and Sam Prokupek all saw court time for the team.
Mackling and Hrabik each scored 11 points for Louisville. Clayton Buck had three points and Sam Ahl and Eric Heard each posted two points. Harrison Klein added one point for the Lions.
Plattsmouth 6 10 10 11 – 37
Louisville 4 7 6 13 – 30
Plattsmouth (37)
Eggert 2-4 0-0 5, Graham 2-3 0-1 5, Wehrbein 0-3 5-6 5 Adkins 3-7 3-4 9, Stromsodt 6-9 1-3 13, Rathman 0-0 0-0 0, Colbert 0-0 0-0 0, Minshall 0-1 0-0 0, Cole 0-0 0-0 0, Prokupek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-28 9-14 37.
Louisville (30)
Mackling 11, Ahl 2, Heard 2, Buettner 0, Hrabik 11, Klein 1, Ball 0, Crowell 0, Buck 3, Leach 0, Savage 0, Moxey 0, Hillabrand 0.